The Pittsburgh Steelers shook off a week of drama and proved they’re still an AFC contender with an upset win against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

The Browns had moved up one spot in the AFC playoff race on their bye week. The Steelers took it back Friday, leaving Cleveland with a chance to return the favor Sunday night.

Pittsburgh beat the Broncos 27-5 in its first game since releasing Aaron Rodgers. The win moved the Steelers to 7-4 and into the AFC’s No. 6 seed. The 6-4 Browns now hold the seventh and final playoff spot heading into their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A win over Las Vegas would put Cleveland and Pittsburgh back on even terms at 7-4, and put the Browns back in position to claim the No. 6 seed. The rivals split their two meetings, so division record decides it under NFL rules. The Browns are 2-1 in the AFC North. The Steelers are 2-2. Neither team’s division record will change this weekend.

Cleveland has another score to watch before kickoff. The New England Patriots, the first team outside the AFC playoff field at 5-5, visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. A Patriots win and a Browns loss would leave both at 6-5, with New England holding the better conference record.

Steelers Get Two Touchdowns From Their Defense

It took less than a quarter for Pittsburgh to put Denver in a hole it never escaped. T.J. Watt recovered a Bo Nix fumble in the end zone, and Mason Rudolph found DK Metcalf for a 22-yard touchdown before the first quarter was over. Denver never reached the end zone. Jalen Ramsey returned an interception for Pittsburgh’s second defensive score before halftime.

Rudolph completed nine of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Two days after Rodgers publicly criticized coach Mike McCarthy and the Steelers released their starting quarterback, Pittsburgh ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-0 at home.

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“Proud of the way our team rallied around him and made it known, like, dude we’re behind you,” Rudolph said of McCarthy after the win.

Cleveland won the first meeting with Pittsburgh 27-24 on Oct. 1. The difference was a 56-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt with 10 seconds left. A month later, Pittsburgh held Cleveland out of the end zone in a 27-6 win. The rivals have no regular-season games left against each other.

Browns Still Have Two Shots at AFC North Leading Bengals

Cleveland has yet to play the team it’s chasing for the division title. The Cincinnati Bengals are 7-3 entering Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints. If New Orleans wins and Cleveland beats Las Vegas, the Bengals, Browns and Steelers will all finish the weekend 7-4.

The first Browns-Bengals meeting is Dec. 6 in Cleveland. The rematch is the regular-season finale in Cincinnati. Between those games, Cleveland visits the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 27. A win over the Raiders would send Cleveland into the first Bengals game within one game of the division lead, even if Cincinnati beats New Orleans.

Before Cincinnati comes to town, the Browns have a chance to start 5-0 at home for the first time since 1957. All four home wins have required a fourth-quarter winning drive.