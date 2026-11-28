Two days after Deshaun Watson thanked NBC for putting him in its “Sunday Night Football” promo, the network picked a different Cleveland Browns player for its Thanksgiving broadcast.

Last Sunday, NBC paired Watson with Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza to promote their Nov. 29 matchup in Cleveland. When the graphic aired again Thursday night, Mendoza was still there. Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger had replaced Watson.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called NBC Promo ‘Dope’

National networks have rarely used Watson to promote Browns games. A reporter asked him Tuesday how it felt to see his picture on NBC.

“It was dope. It was cool. Appreciate NBC for doing that and stepping out and being bold, and I appreciate that. So, continue to just show the right way, do the right things and take full advantage of it, for sure,” Watson said.

Schwesinger has earned some national attention of his own. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year entered Week 12 with 102 tackles, tops on the Browns and third in the NFL.

Watson was back in a separate graphic NBC posted on social media Friday.

Deshaun Watson Gets His First Sunday Night Start With Browns

Watson remains a polarizing figure in Cleveland. More than two dozen women accused him in civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct, mostly during massage appointments, while he played for the Houston Texans. Watson denied wrongdoing, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him. The NFL suspended him for 11 games and fined him $5 million in 2022.

On the field, Watson has led a fourth-quarter go-ahead drive in each of Cleveland’s six wins. His latest came against his former team, when the Browns rallied from 17 points down to beat Houston 27-24. Watson missed all of last season after tearing his right Achilles tendon a second time. Sunday will be his first start for Cleveland on “Sunday Night Football.”

“It’s a blessing. It’s a great, again, I keep saying it, great opportunity for myself. Great opportunity for me to be able to, again, a year ago I was sitting on the couch watching these types of games, and who knew where I was going to be at,” Watson said. “So, it’s definitely a blessing and a great chance for me to go out there, have fun and enjoy it again. Again, a year ago I was on the couch with my wife and just watching these types of games, hoping and dreaming that I have this opportunity. And now I do. So, I’m going to take full advantage of it and enjoy it.”

Todd Monken Welcomes Browns’ Move to Prime Time

The Browns had one prime-time game on their original schedule. At 6-4, they earned a second when the NFL flexed the Raiders game to Sunday Night Football. Cleveland last hosted “Sunday Night Football” in 2019.

“I said it at the beginning of the year. I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night, you want to be flexed, means you’re having a good year,” Browns coach Todd Monken said.

“As nice as it is to have a one o’clock schedule every week, I mean, I said that, early in the week. I mean, you’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point because you’re at one o’clock every week. So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where, you know, you’re on national TV. So, if people are going to watch football, and more importantly than that, an opportunity to get to seven.”

The Browns are a 4.5-point favorite for the matchup.