Browns Want to See 1 Change From Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have been the beneficiaries, for the most part, of the decision-making of quarterback Deshaun Watson this season, especially in the fourth quarter of the three games the team has won, which were decided largely by Watson leading late drives to get a final score.

Despite two Achilles tendon surgeries, Watson has gained back some of the athleticism and mobility that defined the early part of his NFL career, but as the Browns have found–especially with a suspect offensive line that is still coalescing–his mobility both gives and takes away.

That is a dilemma that coach Todd Monken has dealt with before, most recently as the Ravens‘ offensive coordinator before getting the Browns job. Monken had Lamar Jackson, though, who has mastered the line between extending plays and running the ball vs. simply get a pass off to avoid a turnover or a sack. He also had a much more cohesive offensive line.

Deshaun Watson Is an ‘Athletic Quarterback’

What Monken and the Browns need from Watson now is to channel a bit more of Jackson–not his unmatched physical ability, but his decision-making ability.

Speaking to Browns reporters on Monday after Watson was sacked eight times in the 17-12 loss to the Jets, Monken said: “I think that’s always the case. That’s not a Deshaun issue. That’s an athletic quarterback issue and trying to make plays. They’re so used to being able to escape and make plays, and you do see it, you see it weekly. So that is the hardest part, is when you’ve got to get the ball out. You’ve got to mitigate the loss, because for every big play that you make, it can’t be offset with a sack, because one’s a drive extender and one’s a drive killer.”

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Browns Coaches Must Do ‘A Better Job With Protection’

But Monken did not lay it all at the feet of Watson. Part of the issue is making sure the Browns have the protection schemes to help Watson extend plays and know what to do when a play breaks down and Watson starts to scramble.

It’s true that Watson was a bit too panicky against the Jets, that he started scrambling before stepping up or making a decision to get rid of the ball. But the Browns left him in some bad positions.

The coach said: “We have to do a better job coaching wise with our protection schemes, our communication up front, and our attention to detail as a group. And then we’ll give ourselves a chance. It’s not all him. There’s a piece of it that is, there’s a piece of it I have to own, and our offensive staff has to own, and there’s a piece that all of our players have to own. That’s part of the pie.”