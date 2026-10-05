Browns Have Clear Message on Jerry Jeudy Trade

Jerry Jeudy has lost his starting job and watched his snaps shrink, but the Cleveland Browns aren’t ready to part with the former Pro Bowler — especially after he helped rescue their latest win.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that the Browns “have no plans to trade receiver Jerry Jeudy, who came through for them in a big way on Thursday night, with two big catches on the game-winning drive, and a 9-yarder to convert a second and long in the third quarter.”

Jeudy finished with three catches for 36 yards in Cleveland’s 27-24 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His receptions of 17 and 10 yards on the final possession helped set up Andre Szmyt’s winning 56-yard field goal.

Cabot clarified that an overwhelming offer could change the Browns’ thinking. Their current intention, however, is to keep Jeudy as Cleveland builds on a 3-1 start.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that Jeudy is being “squeezed out” and highlighted the former first-round pick as a trade target.

Todd Monken Makes Jerry Jeudy’s Role Clear

Jeudy’s late contributions earned praise from coach Todd Monken, who also acknowledged the difficult adjustment the receiver faces after being passed by younger teammates.

“First off, what a great catch by Jerry,” he said. “I’m so happy for Jerry. For a guy that really isn’t starting now, he’s a rotational player, that’s so cool for him. And it’s not easy. Not easy for a veteran player to have young players kind of beat him out, but we needed it in a big time, and that was a big-time catch.”

Jeudy arrived from the Denver Broncos in 2024 and delivered the best season of his career, catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns to earn his first Pro Bowl selection. His production dropped to 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

This season, rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have moved ahead of him. Jeudy caught two passes for 26 yards in the opener, then went without a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Thursday’s effort brought him to five catches for 62 yards through four games.

His playing time has declined each week. Against Pittsburgh, Jeudy played 38% of the offensive snaps, while Boston played 61 of 64 and Concepcion played 59.

Browns Also Plan to Keep Young Quarterbacks

Cabot also reported that Cleveland has no plans to trade Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, reaffirming her previous report amid speculation about Sanders from ESPN’s Dan Graziano and others.

The Browns’ recent history helps explain that position. Cleveland started five quarterbacks in 2023, four in 2024 and three last season. Moving a backup now could leave the team searching for another option if injuries strike.

The Browns value having Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green developing on inexpensive rookie contracts, Cabot said. Watson’s hold on the starting job gives the younger quarterbacks time to grow while providing Cleveland with alternatives.

That said, Watson has strengthened his grip on the starting job through four games, guiding Cleveland to a 3-1 start. He’s passed for 855 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Gabriel’s pending return from injured reserve will bring another roster decision into focus, with the Browns potentially needing to carry four quarterbacks on the active roster to keep the group intact.