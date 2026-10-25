Browns Get Concerning Report on Arch Manning & 2027 QBs

So far, it’s hard to argue with the way things have panned out for the Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry here in the 2026 season. The plan all along was to create what Berry called a good “ecosystem” for the team to plug in a quarterback, which meant rebuilding the offensive line and replenishing the depth up front. It also meant rebuilding the wide receiver room, one of the worst in the NFL last season. With Spencer Fano and Austin Barber on the line and Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion as pass catchers, the plan is unfolding as expected.

The next phase to compile draft assets (that’s been done as well) and use them to push forward and pick a quarterback in April’s draft. The class was expected to be especially strong, and with 11 total picks in 2027–including two first-rounders–the Browns were well-positioned to add a rookie QB, with all eyes on Arch Manning of Texas. The assumption was he would be set up for immediate success.

Browns’ Arch Manning Hopes Dashed?

But there’s been a problem for the Browns, on the Arch Manning front and the 2027 quarterback front in general. Much as we saw last season in college football, some of the top-rated quarterbacks in the preseason have utterly flamed out once the season has gotten rolling. On Saturday, Manning’s Longhorns beat Mississippi, despite another poor game (18-for-30, 212 yards, two interceptions) from Manning.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero of The Ringer, writing on his “The Sweep” Substack, notes there is ample concern about how the quarterback class has shaped up thus far. He pointed out that, a month ago, Texas closed its practices to NFL personnel, meaning all that scouts are seeing of Manning is game film. And it’s not good.

‘An Absolute (Expletive) Show’

Again, this is very relevant to where the Browns go from here, as they weigh what to do with a crowded quarterback room featuring Dehsaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. Many of the top QBs might return to college.

Writes Pelissero: “Several high-ranking NFL executives and scouts expressed skepticism this week that some, if not a majority, of the projected top QBs will even enter the 2027 NFL draft. That includes Manning, who was the clear preseason favorite to be the No. 1 pick.”

He adds that Manning has eligibility remaining, and notes, “So do (Dante) Moore, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, Miami’s Darian Mensah, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Missouri’s Austin Simmons, and many others, thanks in large part to the NCAA’s move to a ‘five for five‘ eligibility model.”

For the Browns, the troubling quote given to Pelissero from a scouting director in sizing up the quarterback class was this: “It’s all an absolute (eplxetive) show.”