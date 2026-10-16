Browns Coach Gives Concerning Update on Injured Rookie

At practice on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns seemed to get some surprisingly good news on the head injury suffered by rookie receiver KC Concepcion, who was knocked out in the first quarter of the team’s loss to the Jets on Sunday after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick. Concepcion left the game and was immediately ruled out with a concussion, with the presumption being that he would at least miss time in Week 6 against the Ravens.

But Concepcion was on the field for practice, leading to speculation that he would not have to miss time, that he had recovered quickly from an injury that will likely leave Fitzpatrick with a hefty NFL fine.

Special Teams Prepping for No KC Concepcion

On Thursday, special teams coach Byron Storer–Concepcion is also the team’s primary punt returner–seemed to walk back the enthusiasm over Concepcion’s recovery. Speaking to the Browns media, he was more tentative about what’s next for the rookie and emphasized he is planning for Concepcion to be out.

Said Storer: “We will just see how the week goes and see how he’s feeling and then make the necessary decisions according to how he’s feeling and if he’s available. But as of right now, we’re preparing as if we don’t have him.

Browns Using Denzel Boston on Punts

In place of Concepcion, fellow Browns rookie Denzel Boston took a go at returning punts. He returned one for 13 yards in the game.

“I think he handled it great. Really, really do,” Storer said. “I think he made some really good decisions. He returned the first one, had a guy right in his face, caught it clean and made the one miss, and then had a 13-yard return. And then he went out there the second time, he made an early fair catch signal, which led to a fair catch interference call, which put the ball on the minus 46-yard line. So, in our experience with Denzel, he’s a very good decision maker. He’s a reliable punt catcher.

“And so, we feel very confident with him out there at punt returner, as well as KC (KC Concepcion Jr.).”