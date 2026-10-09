Browns Confirm Brutal Injury News Before Jets Showdown

The Cleveland Browns will have to chase a fourth straight win with their defensive tackle rotation running short on bodies.

Cleveland ruled out Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr. and Kalia Davis for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets. Graham is dealing with knee and ankle injuries, Hall has an ankle injury, and Davis remains on injured reserve with a quadriceps issue.

That leaves veteran Maliek Collins and second-year lineman Adin Huntington to lead the interior rotation, with Huntington expected to make his first NFL start.

Huntington gave Cleveland reason for confidence against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played a career-high 48 defensive snaps and finished with four tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits after injuries forced him into a larger role.

Help will likely come from the practice squad. Sam Kamara is a logical candidate for an elevation, having spent time with the Browns since 2022. He has appeared in 18 games for Cleveland, including two starts, while moving between the practice squad and active roster.

Chris Williams and Zion Logue are also options. The Browns brought Williams back to the practice squad Tuesday, adding a veteran with 44 NFL appearances. Logue, listed at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, offers another option for a group that needs reinforcements before kickoff.

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg credited the work behind the scenes when asked Thursday about Huntington and Kamara potentially taking on bigger roles.

“It’s the preparation, it’s the meeting time, it’s the detail in individual and walkthrough. And those guys are built like that,” Rutenberg said.

Browns Lose Mike Hall Jr. After Mason Graham Injury

Graham’s absence was expected after he went down during Pittsburgh’s opening possession in Cleveland’s 27-24 win on October 1. Testing showed a sprained MCL and ankle sprain, with the second-year tackle being evaluated week to week. Even a return against the Ravens next week would be ambitious for Graham.

The Browns avoided a season-ending injury, but Graham still leaves a sizable hole. He recorded four sacks in the first three games after finishing his rookie season with a half-sack.

Hall initially helped Cleveland absorb that loss. Despite suffering an ankle injury of his own and being carted to the locker room, he returned against Pittsburgh and sacked Aaron Rodgers. His effort earned a game ball from head coach Todd Monken.

That return did not carry over to the practice field. Hall and Graham missed practice throughout the week before being ruled out Friday.

Davis had offered a potential boost after Cleveland opened his 21-day practice window Tuesday. The offseason addition had been sidelined since training camp, but his return stalled almost immediately. According to BrownsZone’s Scott Petrak, Davis reinjured his quad Wednesday and missed the next two practices.

Monken had made clear how timely Davis’ return could have been.

“I mean, if we’re going to need him, it’s going to be now, possibly. So, let’s go,” Monken said Wednesday.

Jets Rule Out Breece Hall and 3 Other Players

The Jets have injury problems of their own, including three missing starters on offense.

Head coach Aaron Glenn ruled out running back Breece Hall with a quad injury, receiver Adonai Mitchell with a finger injury, left guard Dylan Parham with a knee injury and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa with a quad injury.

Braelon Allen is expected to handle the lead rushing role again after carrying 14 times for 59 yards against the Chicago Bears. Hall’s absence removes a dangerous option from New York’s backfield, but Cleveland’s depleted interior still has to contend with Allen.

New York does expect tight end Mason Taylor to return after missing two games with a thumb injury. He practiced fully during the week.

Cleveland enters the matchup at 3-1 after three consecutive wins, while the Jets are 1-3 and trying to end a three-game skid.