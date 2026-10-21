Browns Cut Ties With Former National Sack Leader

For Cleveland Browns edge rusher Nadame Tucker, a tough slog since last season’s NFL draft just got tougher. The Browns signed Tucker after he was released by the Chargers after training camp, and assigned him to the practice squad. But before the Browns called him up to the 53-man roster for a game, he’s been cut again.

Cleveland continues its weekly churn at the back end of the roster, and on Wednesday the Browns announced that they’re adding another interior defensive lineman–Eric Johnson–and letting go of Tucker, who had gone to junior college, transferred to Houston, and transferred again to Western Michigan for last season after he did not play much for the Cougars.

Tucker finished tied with the most sacks in the nation last year, with 14.5. David Bailey of Texas Tech also had 14.5, and he went with the No. 2 overall pick in the April draft.

Browns Add Defensive Tackle

From the Browns’ announcement:

“The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Eric Johnson II to the practice squad and released DE Nadame Tucker from the practice squad.

“Johnson (6-4, 320) is in his fifth NFL season out of Missouri State. Originally drafted by Indianapolis in the fifth round in 2022, Johnson has appeared in 51 career games with the Colts (2022-23, 2025) and Patriots (2024). He will wear No. 67.”

The Browns also this week added tackle Andrew Coker, punter Wes Pahl and safety John Saunders to the practice squad. They released tight end Devin Culp and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad and placed receiver Bub Means (knee) on the injured list.

The Browns are back in action on Sunday in Nashville against the Titans at 1 p.m. ET.