Browns QB Decision May Leave Shedeur Sanders as Odd Man Out

Shedeur Sanders is waiting for another chance to start for the Cleveland Browns, but their next quarterback decision could leave him fighting to keep the backup job.

Dillon Gabriel is eligible to return from injured reserve after missing the first four games with a back injury. Cleveland has yet to announce his activation, leaving a crowded quarterback room and a looming roster decision.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter believes the Browns should settle the pecking order behind Deshaun Watson and look for a trade.

“You have to decide: is Shedeur our backup, or is Dillon Gabriel our backup. And then once you make that determination, I think you try and trade the other,” Trotter said on ESPN Cleveland.

Carrying four quarterbacks would tie up a roster spot Cleveland could use elsewhere. Trotter’s approach would preserve a developmental passer in Taylen Green while potentially turning another quarterback into a trade asset.

That remains Trotter’s recommendation, which is a logical one. However, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reiterated October 5 that the Browns have no plans to trade Sanders or Gabriel.

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel Offer Different Cases

Sanders remains Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback. Gabriel’s eligibility to return does not automatically change that standing, but his preseason finale gave coach Todd Monken something to consider.

Gabriel completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the 37-13 victory over the New England Patriots. Cleveland scored on all five of its first-half possessions.

Their rookie seasons offered different strengths. Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight appearances. Gabriel completed 59.5% for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 games.

Sanders generated more yards per attempt, averaging 6.6 compared with Gabriel’s 5.1. Gabriel, meanwhile, threw interceptions at a much lower rate.

For Monken, the decision figures to come down to trust. Which quarterback gives Cleveland the best chance to keep the offense moving if Watson suffers an injury or struggles enough to warrant a change?

Browns Would Risk Losing Taylen Green on Waivers

Cleveland could also retain both young backups by waiving Green and attempting to re-sign him to the practice squad. That would give other teams a chance to claim the rookie.

The sixth-round pick’s athleticism makes that a gamble. Green ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL combine and rushed for 66 yards in the preseason finale, showing the potential to create plays with his legs.

The Browns have yet to give him an offensive role. Green has served as the emergency third quarterback through the first four games while Gabriel has been on injured reserve.

Using Green in a more regular offensive package would require him to be active on game day.

For now, Cleveland can take more time. Designating Gabriel to return would open a 21-day practice window before the Browns must decide whether to activate him.