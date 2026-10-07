Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Handed Clear Take on Reason for Success

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-1 start, and quarterback Deshaun Watson is playing well.

Watson won the quarterback job over Shedeur Sanders, and in Week 1, he struggled. Since then, Watson and the entire Browns offense have performed well as Cleveland is looking like a fringe playoff team.

Ahead of Cleveland’s Week 5 road game against the New York Jets, a former NFL GM explained why Watson is having success.

Former NFL GM on Deshaun Watson’s Success

Watson is starting to look like his old self as he’s helping turn around the Browns offense.

Ahead of Cleveland’s Week 4 game, Todd Monken is the reason why Watson is turning back the clock, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“League executives, who were granted anonymity so they could speak openly about a player on another team, attributed Watson’s success to first-year coach Todd Monken, a respected offensive mind who has a strong feel for the game as he’s calling plays. Monken has been hyper-focused on the strengths of his personnel and helped Watson with quick passes and RPOs. They’re also strategic in the way they get Watson on the move,” Howe wrote.

A former NFL GM, meanwhile, believes Monken is calling the safe plays for Watson, which is why he’s having success.

“That plays to Deshaun’s strength,” a former general manager said. “Monken knows how to call a game and understand what is happening in the moment. He is a good play caller who takes what’s there and isn’t stuck to what he designed with his staff during the week. Nothing fancy. Just very smart coaching.”

Watson is 80-of-115 for 855 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for 127 yards.

If Watson can continue this success, Cleveland could very well end up being a playoff team as the Browns are 3-1 and atop the AFC North.

Watson Looking to Stack Plays

Cleveland is going on the road to play the Jets, who have a solid defense.

Ahead of the game, Watson said the Browns need to continue to stack plays and build off the success.

“We just got to come out and just continue to stack plays, and ultimately the defense is going to adjust. We got to make sure that we’re ready for the adjustment, and we just got to continue to just finish drives,” Watson said on Wednesday. “And if we can do that, finish drives, especially with a kick and then especially with points, then we can continue to set that. But each week is different and each game is different, and we just got to continue to try to set place.”

Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog against the Jets.