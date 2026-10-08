Browns’ Deshaun Watson Talks ‘Confidence’ in Breakout Rookie

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-1 start, and it does appear that the main goal expressed by general manger Andrew Berry in the offseason–to create a positive “ecosystem” for quarterbacks on the offensive side of the ball–has been achieved. Yes, Deshaun Watson has come up with clutch plays repeatedly this year, but his job has become a lot easier now that the Browns have a rebuilt offensive line and two of the best young receivers in the league, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Concepcion had his best game in Week 4, but it has been Boston who has been the revelation. The Browns tabbed him a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but he was passed over and taken in the second round, with the 39th pick overall. Boston leads all rookies with 284 receiving yards, with Carnell Tate No. 2 at 268 yards. Concepcion is No. 3, at 144 yards on 17 catches.

There were six receivers chosen before Boston, and other than Tate and Concepcion, the other four (Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Omar Cooper and Da’Zhaun Stribling) have a total of 95 yards through four weeks.

Deshaun Watson: ‘Just Trying to Find the Open Guy’

For Watson, having Boston’s big frame and aggressive instincts to throw to has helped the Browns develop a weapon that was seldom seen in the team’s offense last season–the downfield pass. Boston is averaging 21.8 yards per catch, which ranks second in the NFL.

Watson said the production will only get better as the confidence and familiarity grow.

Said the QB: “The more we play, the more we get more reps, the more confidence we build in each other. And that chemistry continues to build. But as far as just kind of me looking for him directly, I think just kind of going through the game plan, depending on what play is call and what coverage we’re getting.

“I’m just trying to find the open guy. And he’s been doing a heck of a job whenever his number is called and his opportunity comes, he makes those plays, and he’s just going to continue to get better and better each week.”

Denzel Boston a Big Part of Browns Draft Success

The Browns have been on a heater in the draft, of course, putting together an impressive pair of draft classes in both 2025 and now, 2026. Boston is a big part of this year’s success, and coach Todd Monken credits his “wiring.”

Asked if he had an inkling that Boston would be so effective so fast, the coach said: “Well, you’re hopeful. I think whenever you draft a player that high, I mean, I didn’t, not being around him, I didn’t know really how he was wired. I think that’s what allows guys to play really effectively early in their careers, is how they’re wired, and he’s wired the right way.”