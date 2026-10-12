Browns QB Deshaun Watson Assigns Blame for Late Collapse

The Cleveland Browns were on the brink of their fourth win in a row before everything fell apart, which quarterback Deshaun Watson had some thoughts on following the game.

Watson spoke about the team’s fourth-quarter failures in the specific context of the final offensive drive of the game, which Cleveland began with just over one minute and 40 seconds to play.

“There was still hope. There were still opportunities. And again, they capitalized on it better than us,” Watson said, per Camryn Justice of WEWS. “We had a penalty and sack and some missed opportunities, but that happens. And again — get on the bus, get on this flight, watch the tape, see what we could have did better and learn, and get ready for Baltimore next week because the opportunity might happen again.”

Browns Special Teams Unit Had Particularly Bad 4th Quarter in New York

On what was a mostly boring, offensive slog of a game for the vast majority of the first three and a half quarters, the Browns came to life after forcing a punt with a little under 11 minutes to play.

Cleveland capped off the ensuing nine-play, 86-yard drive with a touchdown to take the lead over the New York Jets with slightly more than six minutes remaining on the clock — and then things immediately began to go seriously wrong.

Kicker Andre Szmyt missed the extra point, leaving it a two-point game (12-10).

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger made the last strong play of the afternoon for Cleveland by stripping Jets QB Geno Smith and forcing a fumble, which the defense recovered.

However, Browns punter Corey Bojorquez fumbled the snap following a three-and-out by the offense. New York recovered and capitalized with a touchdown three plays later to go up 17-12.

Cleveland was unable to answer, producing another three-and-out punt on the following dfive.

The Browns defense stood up one last time and forced a punt by the Jets. However, New York’s defense sacked Watson on a fourth-and-six play with less than one minute remaining and lost a fumble to the Jets who then kneeled out the clock.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Produced Uninspiring Performance Against Jets

While pecial teams played a major role in the Browns’ collapse, so did the offensive line’s inability to block the Jets’ defensive front in big moments.

Cleveland gave up eight sacks on the afternoon for a total loss of 53 yards. Center Elgton Jenkins was also responsible for a fumble that the Browns recovered.

Watson’s late-game fumble and inability to connect on passes in big moments were also considerable factors. He finished the day 15-of-33 passing for 155 yards and one touchdown, and wide receiver Isaiah Bond didn’t help matters by accounting for a couple of crucial drops on the day.

Watson also fumbled three times, losing one of them.

The Browns (3-2) will host the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland next Sunday in the opening round of NFL games.