Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message on Demoted WR

Jerry Jeudy has lost his starting job with the Cleveland Browns, but Deshaun Watson made it clear the veteran receiver still has his trust.

After two games without a catch, Jeudy delivered when Cleveland needed him against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught three passes for 36 yards, including two on the winning drive in the Browns’ 27-24 victory.

Asked Wednesday about Jeudy becoming a forgotten receiver, Watson pushed back. The quarterback pointed to the veteran’s work with Cleveland’s young receivers and his readiness when the ball finally came his way.

“I mean, that’s something that we don’t forget about Jerry. Jerry’s been around. He’s been a leader. He’s been that vet in that receiving room, making sure all the young guys are staying on task,” Watson said. “And then whenever his opportunities come, he takes advantage of it. And those opportunities came, and he made some great plays at the end, and he was ready for those. That’s what vets do.

“Sometimes, depending on the game plan and the way the game goes, you might not get too many opportunities. We only have one football, so we try to spread it around as much as possible. But whenever your opportunities come like he did, he took advantage and helped us win.”

Jerry Jeudy’s Browns Role Has Changed Since ‘Bell Cow’ Label

The Browns had a different role in mind for Jeudy when they rebuilt their receiving room this offseason.

After Cleveland drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in April, general manager Andrew Berry called Jeudy the team’s “bell cow” and said the additions would have “zero impact” on his status. The former Pro Bowler was expected to remain a central piece of the passing game.

Instead, Jeudy’s share of the offensive snaps has declined each week. He played just 24 of 64 snaps against Pittsburgh, roughly 38%. Boston played 61 and Concepcion played 59. The rookies have become the fixtures in Todd Monken’s offense.

Monken acknowledged after the Steelers game that Jeudy had become a rotational player and been beaten out by his younger teammates.

“For a guy that really isn’t starting now, he’s a rotational player, that’s so cool for him. And it’s not easy,” Monken said. “Not easy for a veteran player to have young players kind of beat him out, but we needed it in a big time, and that was a big time catch.”

Jeudy entered that matchup with just two catches for 26 yards through three games. He caught all three of his targets against Pittsburgh, giving Watson a reliable option during the late push for the win.

Deshaun Watson Builds Confidence in Denzel Boston

Boston’s emergence helps explain how quickly the Browns’ receiving hierarchy has changed. The rookie second-round pick has 13 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns through four games, averaging 21.8 yards per reception. He finished with four catches for 89 yards against Pittsburgh, including a 60-yard gain.

Boston has quickly become a trusted option for Watson when Cleveland needs a play downfield. The quarterback credited the 22-year-old’s confidence and steady development.

“I mean, it feels good. You have a guy that is very confident in himself, especially being so young, and each week is gaining experience and wisdom,” Watson said. “And as a quarterback, it’s good to have those types of receivers that can make those big plays.”

The Browns will look to carry that progress into Sunday’s road matchup with the New York Jets as they pursue a fourth consecutive victory.