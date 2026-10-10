NFL Fines Browns QB Deshaun Watson, 3 Others After Steelers Contest

The Cleveland Browns are busy preparing for their fourth consecutive win as they head to New York to play the Jets in Week 5, but a handful of players hit a bump in the road on Saturday.

On October 10, the NFL Office of Accountability announced fines for quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Quinshon Judkins, offensive tackle Austin Barber and defensive end Adin Huntington.

The penalties were as follows:

Watson: unsportsmanlike conduct: illegal celebration and vulgar acts ($14,926)

Judkins: unsportsmanlike conduct: illegal celebration and vulgar acts ($14,397)

Barber: unsportsmanlike conduct: illegal celebration and vulgar acts ($6,944)

Huntington: unnecessary roughness: hip-drop tackle ($5,620)

Huntington’s fine came as a result of a play he made in the third quarter of the Browns’ Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, the fines for Watson, Judkins and Barber all came due to a joint celebration following a touchdown by Judkins just before the mid-point of the third quarter. The celebration in question appeared to feature a “smoking” gesture, with Judkins passing an imaginary joint to Watson.

While the NFL can suspend players for on-field transgressions, none of the Browns fined by the league for their Week 4 actions will miss the team’s game against the Jets on Sunday. All of them also reserve the right to appeal those fines.

QB Deshaun Watson Has Led Browns to 3-1 Start to 2026 Season

Despite his fine, Watson has plenty of reason to celebrate following his third straight win.

The lore of the quarterback’s resurgent play is perhaps a bit overblown when exploring the tale of the tape rather than simply taking a cursory glance at the traditional stat sheet. However, Watson played legitimately well in the first half against the Steelers.

His second half was an entirely different story, though it didn’t matter as the Browns held on to win the game by a score of 27-24. Watson finished the afternoon 24-of-33 passing for 268 yards, one TD and one INT.

Through four games this season, Watson has tallied 855 yards, six TDs and two INTs on a completion rate of nearly 70 percent.

Browns Carry 2 Distinct Advantages Into New York for Week 5 Game Against Jets

Cleveland’s schedule has not been overwhelming to this point, though it has not been a cakewalk either.

The Browns bested the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4) on the road in Week 2, held off the Carolina Panthers (2-2) at home in Week 3 and outlasted the Steelers (2-2) in Cleveland on Thursday Night Football.

They now have the Jets (1-3) on the road, but will enter the game after a 10-day break that provided both extra rest and extra time to prepare for the Week 5 contest.

Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog in New York as of Saturday afternoon, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.