Deshaun Watson Gets Bad News as Week 9 Approaches

Deshaun Watson’s chances of starting for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday appear to be fading as he remains in concussion protocol ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Watson missed Thursday’s practice, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Shedeur Sanders is expected to make his first start of the season. Cleveland had not formally ruled Watson out, but head coach Todd Monken made clear Wednesday that a late clearance would present challenges beyond simply getting his quarterback back on the field.

Right tackle Tytus Howard cleared concussion protocol in time to play against Pittsburgh despite missing the week’s practices. Monken cautioned against assuming Watson could follow the same path.

“I would say it’s a little more difficult for a quarterback than it was for, say, Tytus last week, but we’ll let it play out. But Shedeur, again, he’ll take the reps today with the ones,” Monken said Wednesday.

Asked what makes the position different, Monken pointed to the preparation required.

“I just mean in terms of the mental aspect of it, just the position itself, I think is much more difficult. If you’re not able to take the team reps and the throwing reps, how do you get the timing with your receivers? I’m just saying it’s very difficult that way.”

Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday’s 27-6 loss to the Steelers and returned after passing an evaluation. According to the Browns’ statement, he also passed evaluations after the game and Monday morning before reporting Tuesday that symptoms had developed Monday night.

Shedeur Sanders Prepares for First Start of Season

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Sanders took the first-team reps Wednesday as Cleveland prepared for the possibility of playing without Watson.

Asked about his approach after receiving the news, Sanders said Wednesday, “The same way I’ve been preparing every week. No different.”

Sanders started the final seven games of his rookie season, going 3-4 while throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His work this season has been limited to two relief appearances, including four plays against Pittsburgh while Watson underwent his evaluation.

Unlike last season, Sanders has a full offseason in the offense and training-camp work with the starters to draw from. The Browns are adding walkthroughs and meetings to get him ready for the potential start.

Cleveland enters Sunday at 5-3 against a 2-5 Saints team on the road. Asked what he had seen from New Orleans’ defense, Sanders offered a smile.

“Yeah, I’ve seen a lot,” Sanders said. “When I smile, just know that means something.”

Browns Have Other Injury Concerns Before Saints Game

Watson was one of nine players on Cleveland’s latest published injury report. Offensive lineman Austin Barber, who has been starting at right guard, also missed Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins sat out with an elbow injury, while linebacker Quincy Williams was sidelined by a hamstring issue.

Rookie receiver Denzel Boston was limited with a calf injury. The other limited participants were cornerback Myles Harden with a hamstring injury, center Elgton Jenkins with a knee injury, linebacker Carson Schwesinger with wrist and ankle injuries, and defensive end Jared Verse with a knee injury.

The Browns are looking to bounce back from the tough loss to the Steelers and need to be as close to full strength as possible to avoid another misstep, esepcially with the change under center.