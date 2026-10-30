Browns Trade Proposal Swaps Dillon Gabriel for 37-TD Veteran

The Cleveland Browns could turn their crowded quarterback room into another veteran target for Deshaun Watson with a proposed trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Louis Timura of Browns On SI floated a deal that would send Dillon Gabriel and a draft pick to Philadelphia for veteran tight end Dallas Goedert. The suggestion comes days after Cleveland activated Gabriel from injured reserve, giving the Browns four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Timura identified the Eagles as a potential destination while examining where Gabriel fits behind Watson, Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green.

“A potential package that could benefit the Browns could be sending Gabriel and a pick for tight end Dallas Goedert,” Timura said. “This would fill a need of backup tight end for the Brown and Orange, while capitalizing on trading a young player.”

The move would give Philadelphia a young quarterback with starting experience while adding an established pass-catcher to Cleveland’s offense.

For the Browns, there’s a need for more experience and ability at the tight end position. Cleveland waived rookie tight end Carsen Ryan to make room for Gabriel, leaving Harold Fannin Jr. and Blake Whiteheart as its two active-roster tight ends. Trading a quarterback for Goedert would address that imbalance.

Dillon Gabriel Returns to Crowded Browns Quarterback Room

The Browns activated Gabriel on October 26 before his return window expired. He had been on injured reserve with a back injury since August 30 and returned to practice October 6.

Gabriel, a third-round pick in 2025, started six games as a rookie. He completed 110 of 185 passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Cleveland went 1-5 in his starts before Sanders took over for the final seven games.

Watson is now the starter, and Sanders has served as his primary backup. Asked Wednesday how Gabriel’s activation changes the quarterback depth chart behind Watson, particularly on Sundays, coach Todd Monken offered no firm answer.

“I haven’t gotten there yet,” Monken said, according to the team’s transcript.

Before Gabriel’s activation, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that the Browns had no plans to trade him or Sanders unless an offer proved too good to reject.

Dallas Goedert Would Give Browns Another Proven Target

Goedert would bring production and postseason experience to a position currently led by Fannin. The Eagles re-signed Goedert to a one-year deal in March after he caught a career-high 60 passes and set a franchise record for tight ends with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2025. He also led Philadelphia with 17 catches for 215 yards during its run to a Super Bowl in 2025.

His receiving ability and blocking experience could give Monken more options in two-tight-end packages without requiring Fannin to leave the field. Fannin remains a central part of the offense, coming off six catches for 91 yards against Tennessee.

With Goedert on a one-year contract, Cleveland would also have to weigh the cost of losing a young quarterback and potentially draft capital for a short-term addition. The Browns have until the November 10 trade deadline to decide whether to turn some of their quarterback depth into help elsewhere.