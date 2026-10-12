Browns ‘Dirty’ KC Concepcion Play Could Draw Major NFL Punishment

Could Minkah Fitzpatrick draw a suspension for what happened in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Browns, one which the Jets won, 17-12? Fitzpatrick certainly had a hand in the win, as much for what he did on one play than for his overall performance in the game. With about five minutes to go in the opening quarter, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a pass to Concepcion at the Jets’ 10-yard line. Concepcion went up for the catch but Fitzpatrick came in from behind and laid a helmet-to-helmet hit on him.

The blow seemed to knock out Concepcion briefly. He laid on the turf, face down. He ultimately went off the field and into the locker room on his own power, but was ruled out with a concussion. After the game, coach Todd Monken said he did not think the play was dirty from Fitzpatrick, but the sentiment in Cleveland was much different.

KC Concepcion KO’d by Minkah Fitzpatrick

Concepcion missed the final three quarters on Sunday, and it is likely that the concussion will keep him out for next week in a big game for the Browns against the first-place Ravens. That’s a stiff loss. Fitzpatrick, meanwhile will face an NFL fine of $18,000-$21,000, depending on how the league sees the action.

That’s a hefty fine by league standards. But for Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, it’s not nearly enough. Just before that play, after all, Fitzpatrick had been called for a facemask for violently ripping off Concepcion’s helmet.

Said Carman: “It’s been nearly 24 hours. I still feel the same way I felt—the NFL needs to do something about it. I know they won’t suspend him for it but they still need to fine the hell out of him. But that’s not going to bring my receiver back. He just got a facemask penalty right before, and who was the facemask on if I am not mistaken. And who was the facemask on, who was he pulling the helmet off of?”

Concepcion, of course.

Browns Victims of ‘Dirty’ Play

The Browns, then, will have little to redress the loss of Concepcion, who was clearly missed in the Jets loss.

Carman continued: “You’re telling me that this was all just incidental. I find it hard to believe that. So, he’s mad at KC before? You’re playing a position where you can take guys out if you wanted to take liberties, you can lay people out left and right. …

“That is not clean. That is dirty and it needs to be outlawed. I don’t think he is going to be suspended. He at least needs to be fined but that ain’t gonna do nothing for me, because I don’t get my wide receiver back.”