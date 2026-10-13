Browns Get Draft Boost After MNF Thriller

The Cleveland Browns picked up a little help for their future when the Los Angeles Rams lost another game Monday night.

Los Angeles fell to the Buffalo Bills 37-34 in overtime, dropping to 2-3 and improving the early outlook for the first-round pick Cleveland acquired in the Myles Garrett trade.

As it stands, the Rams’ selection sits at No. 13 overall. Cleveland’s own pick is No. 17. Those spots are an early snapshot, with 12 games remaining for each team. Still, the Rams’ uneven start gives Cleveland something else to track as it tries to recover from its own loss to the New York Jets.

An earlier selection from Los Angeles would give the Browns a chance to add a higher-rated prospect regardless of how their own season finishes. It also could become more useful in a trade if Cleveland eventually wants to move up the board.

Cleveland can’t get too optimistic about the pick. The loaded Rams are still considered among the Super Bowl favorites, despite their 2-3 start.

Myles Garrett Trade Gives Browns More Draft Options

The Browns announced the Garrett trade June 1, receiving defensive end Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

The deal ended Garrett’s nine-season run in Cleveland. He left as the franchise’s career sacks leader and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, making the decision one of the biggest of Andrew Berry’s tenure.

“We recognize the unexpected nature of this trade, but it opens up great opportunities for our franchise,” Berry said in the announcement.

Verse gave Cleveland an established player to put into the lineup immediately. The former first-round pick had earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first two seasons and won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024.

His start with the Browns has brought questions, however. Verse remained without a sack through five games, including Sunday’s loss to the Jets. He played 52 defensive snaps against New York and was credited with two quarterback hits.

The draft compensation adds another part to the evaluation. Cleveland will have to turn those selections into productive players before it can fully measure the return. For now, the most immediate change is the Rams’ first-rounder moving higher in the early order.

Rams Struggles Give Cleveland Another Team to Watch

The Rams played Monday without Garrett as he recovers from knee surgery. His absence has delayed the full impact of the blockbuster addition Los Angeles made to its defense.

The loss to Buffalo came despite a productive night from Matthew Stafford, who threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns. Puka Nacua caught 17 passes for 138 yards and a score.

Los Angeles forced overtime and then recovered a Buffalo fumble. But Harrison Mevis had a potential game-winning field goal blocked, and Tyler Bass later connected from 45 yards to finish the game.

The Rams also surrendered 234 rushing yards, including 121 to Josh Allen. Their offense did enough to keep the game close, but Los Angeles again left with a loss.

Cleveland’s immediate concern remains its own season. The Browns are 3-2 after a 17-12 loss to the Jets and return home to face the division-leading Ravens, who are 4-1.