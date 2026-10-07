Browns Get Good News on Injured Starter for Week 5

By all accounts, the rebuilt offensive line of the Cleveland Browns is beginning to come together, and while it is the skill players–quarterback Deshaun Watson, receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion–who have gotten most of the attention for the team’s 3-1 start, the fact is that the ability of the line to move from gawdawful in 2025 to respectable in 2026 has as much to do with the team’s early success as anything. Even last week, with veteran center Elgton Jenkins out, the team was able to plug in Luke Wypler without missing a beat.

Still, health and repetition will got a long way toward building the cohesion of this line, and the Browns will take as much of that as they can get. And on Wednesday there was good news from coach Todd Monken: Jenkins, who was out with a concussion in the Week 4 win over the Steelers, is back at practice and on schedule to play in Week 5.

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Monken did say that, on other injury fronts, the news was less definitive. The Browns do not have defensive linemen Mason Graham or backup Mike Hall back at practice on Wednesday, and that is a big concern heading into the NFL Week 5 matchup. Graham has a knee injury and is not expected to be back this week, but Monken did not close the door on him practicing on Thursday or Friday.

Hall suffered an ankle injury, and is in the same boat as Graham.

Said coach Todd Monken: “I don’t anticipate Mike (Hall Jr.) or Mason practicing today. I don’t anticipate either one of them practicing today. We’ll see how it goes for tomorrow.”

The Browns will play the Jets in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.