Browns Get Encouraging Update on Adding Help for Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns could get some much-needed help in their backfield just as injuries are piling up.

Dylan Sampson could return to practice this week after missing the past four games with a knee injury. Coach Todd Monken said Monday that there is a “possibility” the Browns open the second-year running back’s practice window.

That would mark a step forward for a running game that has struggled to support Cleveland’s offense. But Monken stopped short of confirming Sampson would practice, leaving his availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens unsettled.

The Browns placed Sampson on injured reserve September 15 after he was injured in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Opening his practice window would give Cleveland an opportunity to evaluate his progress before bringing him back into the lineup.

A fourth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2025, Sampson appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He rushed for 175 yards on 65 carries and made a larger contribution as a receiver, catching 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Those receiving skills could give the Browns another way to get the ball out of Deshaun Watson’s hands and provide a change of pace alongside Quinshon Judkins. Sampson still has plenty to prove as an NFL runner after averaging 2.7 yards per carry last season, but his return would give Monken another option in a thinning backfield.

Quinshon Judkins Injury Adds to Browns’ Backfield Concerns

Cleveland has added reason to hope Sampson is ready soon after both Judkins and backup Raheim Sanders came out of Sunday’s 17-12 loss to the New York Jets with injury concerns.

Judkins was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot in the locker room. Sanders left the game with a hip injury after recording three carries for 12 yards.

Judkins finished with 44 yards on 14 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt. In a game played in steady rain, the Browns needed their lead back to help sustain drives and take pressure off the passing game. Cleveland never established that kind of rhythm.

Through five games, Judkins has 221 rushing yards and one touchdown on 73 carries, an average of 3.0 yards per attempt. His longest run has covered just 14 yards.

That is a slow start for a player Cleveland selected in the second round in 2025 to help rebuild its backfield. Judkins rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie, establishing himself as the team’s primary runner.

Now the Browns must monitor his health while trying to get more out of the position. A return by Sampson would give them another back to share that workload.

Browns Need Running Game to Steady Deshaun Watson

The problems against the Jets extended well beyond Judkins. Watson completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while taking eight sacks. Cleveland finished with a season-low 198 net yards.

Watson’s 29-yard touchdown pass to rookie Denzel Boston provided the offense’s biggest lift, putting the Browns ahead 12-10 with 6:15 remaining. But Cleveland could not protect the lead, even after its defense delivered a takeaway on New York’s next possession.

The Browns went three-and-out, then lost possession on a botched punt snap. The Jets turned the short field into the winning touchdown.

Cleveland finished with 96 rushing yards, but 40 came from Watson. Monken said the inability to run consistently left the offense behind the chains and prevented it from getting comfortable.

“We got to be able to run the football to control the game. It starts up front,” Monken said after the loss.

Getting Sampson back could help, but Cleveland’s work on the running game extends beyond the injury report.