Ex-Browns Star Pass-Catcher Signs With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are giving Odell Beckham Jr. another shot after the former Cleveland Browns receiver’s reunion with the New York Giants ended without a catch.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that they signed the former Cleveland Browns receiver to their practice squad. Beckham, 33, joins an unbeaten team and reunites with coaches who helped him win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

The opportunity comes just over a week after the Giants released Beckham on September 29. His second stint with the franchise that drafted him lasted three games, during which he played only 20 offensive snaps and drew one target.

Giants coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the team had hoped to find a larger role for Beckham but ultimately needed more from his roster spot.

“It’s tough, but we just weren’t getting enough. It just wasn’t working for us,” Harbaugh said.

Minnesota is dealing with an injury to star receiver Justin Jefferson, potentially giving Beckham a path back onto the field. His signing puts him in position to compete for that opportunity, though a game-day role has yet to be established.

Odell Beckham’s Browns Tenure Ended in Messy Split

Beckham arrived in Cleveland under far different circumstances in 2019. The Browns sent the Giants first- and third-round draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers in a trade for the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

The deal reunited Beckham with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry and gave quarterback Baker Mayfield another established playmaker.

Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards in his first season with the Browns, but the partnership never consistently met expectations. A torn ACL ended his 2020 season after seven games, and his return the following year failed to settle questions about his fit in Cleveland’s offense.

The situation deteriorated in November 2021 after Beckham’s father shared a video highlighting plays when Mayfield did not throw to his son. The Browns subsequently excused Beckham from practice before agreeing to move on.

Beckham finished his Cleveland tenure with 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games. He signed with the Rams that November and became a significant contributor to their championship run.

Vikings Reunite Beckham With Super Bowl Coaches

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips were both on the Rams’ staff when Beckham helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham recorded 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns during that postseason. He scored the opening touchdown of the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals before suffering another torn ACL.

Subsequent stops included the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and Miami Dolphins in 2024. He did not play in 2025 before attempting his comeback with the Giants this year.

Now he joins a Vikings team that has started 4-0 but faces uncertainty surrounding its top receiver. Jefferson missed Minnesota’s Week 4 victory over Miami with an ankle injury.

Minnesota can elevate Beckham for three games before it must sign him to the active roster to keep using him. The Vikings visit New Orleans, Beckham’s hometown, on Sunday. An elevation from the practice squad would give him a chance to make his Minnesota debut there.