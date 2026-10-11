Browns Face Growing Calls to Bench Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins’ slow start has some Cleveland Browns fans calling for a change in the backfield.

The second-year running back struggled to get going again Sunday against the New York Jets — a trend this season. Early in the second half, Judkins had eight carries for 20 yards, averaging just 2.5 yards per attempt.

In heavy rain, Cleveland needed a dependable ground game to take pressure off quarterback Deshaun Watson and keep the offense moving. Instead, Judkins’ limited production brought more frustration over an issue that has followed the Browns through the opening weeks.

Judkins entered Sunday with 177 rushing yards and one touchdown on 59 carries, a 3.0-yard average. His longest run through four games covered just 11 yards. Judkins had a 14-yard carry early against the Jets, which made his 20-yard total even more frustrating.

He opened the season with 33 yards against Jacksonville and 21 against Tampa Bay. There was some improvement against Carolina, when he finished with 70 yards on 18 attempts, but he followed that with 53 yards on 17 carries against Pittsburgh. He scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in that Steelers win, though he had yet to average 4.0 yards per carry in a game.

Browns Fans Want More Opportunities for Judkins’ Backups

The Browns selected Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, taking the Ohio State standout No. 36 overall as a potential long-term answer in the backfield. He rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, giving Cleveland a foundation to build on.

His second season has brought growing questions about how heavily the Browns should lean on him.

“The Browns run game is simple embarrassing. I’m starting to really question Judkins,” one fan wrote on X.

“Judkins isn’t getting it done, hate to say it. Why aren’t we running Sanders more? Or McLaughlin, Monken needs to change it up,” another said.

“Judkins just doesn’t have that juice I thought he would at the NFL level. Need to split carries more and more,” another added.

Browns Have Faith in Quinshon Judkins Turning it Around

Cleveland’s coaching staff entered the Jets matchup expressing confidence that the running game was moving in the right direction.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve improved every week in that area and in all areas of the run game. It’s very rarely one thing,” offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said October 8.

Switzer pointed to better movement at the line of scrimmage and running backs becoming more comfortable with the offense. He also acknowledged that the new coaching staff was still learning its personnel and determining which concepts best fit the players.

Asked about Judkins’ lack of 100-yard performances, Switzer maintained that he was capable of producing those bigger games.

The Browns have also been working without Dylan Sampson, who went on injured reserve September 15 after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Jacksonville. Cleveland promoted McLaughlin from the practice squad that same day.

Sampson’s absence removed another option from the rotation, including a receiving threat who caught 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.