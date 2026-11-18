Deshaun Watson has led a fourth-quarter winning drive in each of the Cleveland Browns’ six victories, generating conversation about extending his stay in Cleveland.

The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd would still let him walk when his contract expires.

Watson brought the Browns back from 17 points down to beat his former team Sunday. With Cleveland entering its bye week at 6-4, the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” asked whether he had earned another contract. Lloyd ranked the idea just behind a conspiracy theory about Shedeur Sanders.

“It is the second most outrageous thing I’ve heard in the last 15 years. Behind only that the Browns took Shedeur to sabotage him,” Lloyd said. “The idea of giving Deshaun one more dollar after this year is like drinking poison for four years, lying in bed and thinking I don’t understand why I don’t feel well. I feel like I’m going to die.

“Then finally, in year five, gathering up the strength to get yourself out of bed — to take a shower and brush your teeth — and saying, ‘Hey, I’m a little thirsty. Can you hand me another can of that poison over there? It wasn’t so bad. Give me some of that poison.’”

Where Deshaun Watson Ranks Among NFL Quarterbacks

Lloyd gave Watson credit for what he’s done in his first season under head coach Todd Monken. Where he took issue was the standard Cleveland should use to decide what he’s worth in 2027.

“He’s played well, given the standard that had been set for him coming into the season. But there’s a different conversation about whether he’s played well in comparison to other quarterbacks,” Lloyd said. “The answer is no.”

Watson has thrown for 2,118 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions in nine starts. His 89.1 passer rating ranks 18th among qualifying quarterbacks. He’s topped 300 yards in each of his last three starts, yet his last touchdown pass came against the Jets on Oct. 11.

But Watson’s heroics late have been hard to ignore. Trailing Houston 24-20 in the fourth quarter, Watson found tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for 30 yards to set up Quinshon Judkins’ winning 5-yard run with 53 seconds left. Watson threw for 312 yards and led Cleveland in rushing with 49, including a 6-yard touchdown that got the Browns back within a score before halftime.

Todd Monken Addresses Watson’s Future With Browns

Cleveland sent Houston three first-round picks for Watson in 2022 and gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Over the first four years of that deal, he played in 19 of a possible 68 regular-season games. He missed the entire 2025 season after twice tearing his Achilles tendon.

On Monday, Monken was asked whether he and general manager Andrew Berry had discussed keeping Watson beyond this season.

“We have not,” he said. “You’ll have to ask (GM Andrew Berry) about that. I really don’t think that far ahead. I really don’t. I’m not really in any position to talk about any of our players. We still have six, seven games left, a lot of football to be played. I really am just worried about what we’re going to get through the walk tomorrow and the corrections.

The Browns are carrying four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster but there’s little indication that Watson is at risk of losing his job this season. Shedeur Sanders threw for 297 yards in his lone start this season, including a 39-yard touchdown to Fannin that gave Cleveland a shot at a two-point conversion to beat New Orleans in overtime.

If Berry wants to look beyond the current roster for their quarterback of the future, he also has two first-round picks in 2027, including the Rams’ pick from the Myles Garrett trade.