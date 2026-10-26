Cleveland Browns Named as Fit for $11M Veteran Pass Rusher Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns lead the AFC North and could look to add to their roster ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

Cleveland could look to add help on offense, but the Browns could also use some pass-rush help ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

The Browns are coming off a thrilling win over the Tennessee Titans and will go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pivotal AFC North showdown.

Cleveland Browns Named as Fit for K’Lavon Chaisson

The Browns defense has been solid this year, but Cleveland could look to add to its pass rush.

Ahead of the trade deadline, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper named the Browns as a landing spot for Washington Commanders pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.

“Chaisson signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Commanders in free agency,” Popper wrote. “Through six weeks, he was tied for the team lead with 17 pressures. Chaisson is a capable pass rusher. He set a career high with 74 pressures last season for the Patriots. Chaisson is always going to be somewhat of a liability against the run. He is an option for a team looking for situational pass-rush juice.”

Chaisson would be a nice rotational player for the Browns’ pass rush and will only further bolster their defense. He can add some more depth to the position and has proven he can be an effective pass rusher.

He helped the New England Patriots defense reach the Super Bowl a year ago, recording 7.5 sacks in the best year of his NFL career, which led to his $11 million deal with the Commanders.

Cleveland HC Admits Concerning Trend

Although the Browns beat Tennessee, head coach Todd Monken wasn’t pleased with a concerning trend.

Cleveland went down 14-0 early on, and Monken admits the slow starts are frustrating, and they have to figure it out ASAP.

“We’re gonna have to figure out how to start faster. That’s for damn sure,” Monken said. “Felt a lot like last week. I told the team, 10-0, then 14-0. But there’s something about this group. There’s just something about those guys that play the next play and continue to fight for each other. And again, we had plenty of opportunities.”

The Browns will need to start better, especially when they play better teams, and that starts next week against the Steelers.