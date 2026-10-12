Cowboys Get Good News on Injured Breakout Starter

Of the many Dallas Cowboys disasters that came out of the 24-16 defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers on Thursday night, one of the few slivers of good news was that the team finally got what should be one of the strengths of the offense–the left side of the line–together, with Tyler Guyton at left tackle and Tyler Smith back from his hand injury for the first time this season. The pair are a cause for optimism for both the passing and running games for Dallas, as Smith has a lengthy history as being one of the best guards in the NFL, and Guyton appears to have put all his problems with inconsistency from the past two years behind him.

Pro Football Focus rates Guyton the No. 14 tackle in the league, out of 69. He was 67th out of 84 last year.

But late in the game on Thursday, Guyton ducked out of the action, replaced by Broderick Jones. He’d suffered a back injury, adding another negative layer to an already pretty disappointing night.

Tyler Guyton Practices on Monday

On Monday, though, there was good news for the Cowboys: Guyton was on the field at practice, apparently a full go. That means he should be a sure thing to play, at least as of now, against the Packers in Week 6.

From Patrik Walker of the team’s website: “Good sign: Tyler Guyton (back) was at practice today after x-rays were negative for any type of ongoing issue. he told me he’s ‘perfectly fine’ now.”

Cowboys Eager to Get Their Left Side Together

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said last week how much he is looking forward to having the Tylers together on the left side of the line.

“Tyler (Smith) is an elite guard at really everything, run and pass,” Schottenheimer said. “But he’s maybe the most explosive, powerful guard in the league. You know, I’d be hard-pressed to find one that’s more explosive than him. And I love the way Tyler Guyton’s playing, you know? So, the good news for us is that, you know, those guys have played a lot of football together. They communicate well together. That’s part of it.”