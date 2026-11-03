Ex-Browns First-Round Pick Cashes in With $46 Million Deal

Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II has turned his fresh start with the New York Giants into a major payday, securing the long-term commitment he hoped to find after leaving Cleveland.

Newsome and the Giants have agreed to a three-year, $46 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to Jordan Schultz, who first reported the agreement.

The agreement represents a significant step up from the contract Newsome accepted in March. His original deal with New York was worth $8 million over one season and included $3 million guaranteed, according to Over The Cap.

The reported extension averages approximately $15.3 million annually, nearly twice the base annual value of his initial Giants contract. The $32 million in reported guarantees also gives Newsome considerably more financial security after entering the season on a short-term agreement.

For the former first-round pick, it is a substantial reward after a year of uncertainty. His departure from Cleveland led to a brief stop in Jacksonville before he reached free agency and chose another opportunity in New York.

Browns Traded Greg Newsome for Tyson Campbell

The Browns selected Newsome with the No. 26 overall pick out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL draft. He started 11 games as a rookie and earned a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team.

His most productive season in Cleveland came in 2023, when he recorded two interceptions and 14 passes defensed across 14 appearances.

However, his time with the Browns ended during the 2025 season. Cleveland announced a trade with Jacksonville on October 9, sending Newsome and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round selection.

Newsome finished his Browns tenure with 178 tackles, 37 passes defensed and three interceptions in 59 games. He had started Cleveland’s first five games that season before the trade.

Jacksonville ultimately became a short stop. Newsome appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars, starting 11 and recording one interception.

Newsome Wanted a Long-Term Home in New York

Newsome made his intentions clear when he joined the Giants, saying he saw the one-year contract as a chance to establish himself with the franchise.

“I feel like this is an opportunity for me to be here long-term. There (were) other places that could have had a little bit (of a) longer term deal, but I wanted to be here, and I wanted to showcase myself in front of the New York fan base and my coaches and players,” Newsome said. “I’m excited to start fresh here now and hopefully we get something done where I can retire a Giant, because that’s what I want to do.

The move offered familiarity in head coach John Harbaugh, whom Newsome had faced repeatedly during the Browns’ AFC North matchups with Baltimore.

He also acknowledged that changing teams during the previous season had been difficult, requiring him to learn new teammates and a different scheme after more than four years in Cleveland.