Browns Set Roster Inactives vs. Jets Amid Injury Concerns

The Cleveland Browns will get underway in a Week 5 game against the Jets in the Meadowlands, a critical game that could keep the pushing forward on its exceptional start against a 1-3 opponent, or could deflate some of the early enthusiasm ginned up by the current three-game winning streak. It figures to be a sloppy, ugly game either way, as rain and win will affect play with the East Coast being hit by remnants of Hurricane Isaias.

The Browns won eight games in the past two seasons, so they’re not exactly in a position to overlook opponents. But this game is the kind of outing that the team should win if they’re to be considered serious playoff contenders.

Injuries up front on the defensive side of the ball are the big worry for Cleveland, with star Mason Graham out because of a knee injury and his backup, Mike Hall, also dealing with an injury, to his ankle. Both suffered the injuries in Week 4 against the Steelers, but both are hopeful of a return next week.

The Browns will have eight players inactive on Sunday, with Graham and Hall the most important.

The full list, as provided by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

#15 QB Taylen Green (3QB)

#16 WR Tylan Wallace

#48 TE Carsen Ryan

#51 DT Mike Hall Jr.

#52 C Parker Brailsford

#78 G Teven Jenkins

#94 DT Mason Graham

The Jets and Browns kick off at 1 p.m. ET.