Browns Injury Concerns Raised on Star Playmaker

The injury news for the Cleveland Browns was dominated on Wednesday by the announcement that quarterback Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head in the Week 8 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, news that raises the possibility of backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders starting under center on Sunday in New Orleans. But Watson is not the only source of concern for Cleveland as the team faces a game that will go a long way toward determining the direction of their season and their NFL playoff hopes–bouncing back after a loss to beat a 2-5 team and get to 6-3 is a lot different that losing two in a row and landing at 5-4. A new injury appears to have cropped up, and it’s to the Browns’ top outside threat, Denzel Boston.

Boston cropped up on the injury report at practice on Wednesday, limited with a calf issue. It was not clear how severe the issue is, but calf injuries can be tricky and teams are generally careful with them. Still, Boston was going through some motions at practice.

Denzel Boston Limited, 3 Browns Starters DNP

As Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com posted from Browns practice, Boston was running through some drills.

He wrote: “Denzel Boston pulled up on a rep in first video, but did get back out and run a route before the open portion of practice closed after doing something with his shoe.”

Denzel Boston pulled up on a rep in first video, but did get back out and run a route before the open portion of practice closed after doing something with his shoe. https://t.co/7xSRmI90XJ pic.twitter.com/jvxem0Ikgd— Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) November 4, 2026

Three other starters for the Browns were on the DNP list for Wednesday’s practice. They were guard Austin Barber (calf), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (elbow) and linebacker Quincy Williams (hamstring).

Browns coach Todd Monken was asked about the trio when he met with the Browns media on Wednesday.

He said: “I’m optimistic. We’ll have to see. You know, I don’t really have an order of, like, which ones, I think, but knowing all three of those guys, they’re going to fight like hell to play. I mean, they’re wired the right way. So, each day I would say none of them are out. So, each day, that we get closer to the game, we’ll have a little bit better idea of where they’re feeling, how they’re feeling.”