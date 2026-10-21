Browns Give Injury Update on ‘Frustrated’ Mason Graham

It was not easy for Cleveland Browns star lineman Mason Graham to keep himself off the field in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Ravens, for a few reasons. One, he just likes playing football, and there’s really no point grinding through practices and meetings and training camp if you can’t be on the field for as many games as possible. And, two, he played for new Ravens coach Jesse Minter when Minter was an assistant at Michigan, and really wanted to help show up his old coach.

The Browns came close to getting Graham back last week, as he practiced on Friday on a limited basis despite dealing with a knee injury (sprained MCL). Graham was technically a gametime decision, but it was already being reported on Saturday that he would not be playing on Sunday.

Mason Graham: ‘Wanted to Go’ on Sunday

Browns coach Todd Monken was asked about Graham ahead of Wednesday’s practice, and he acknowledged how tough it was for his budding second-year star to miss out last week.

Said Monken: “He was frustrated. He wanted to go. Obviously, he played for Jesse at Michigan. He wanted to go, he loves playing football. He loves getting out on the field and showcasing his ability and I know he is frustrated because he had such a great start to the season. I think he is thankful and I am thankful that it wasn’t worse.”

Active at Browns Practice

Graham has amassed 4.0 sacks in just four games this season, a breakthrough number for any interior defensive lineman. The Browns have gotten good performances from practice squad call-up Sam Kamara, but getting Graham back on the field would be huge for a team that has been sapped by injuries even as it keeps winning.

Video from Browns practice shows Graham participating.

Said Monken: “Where he is at now is that he is going to have the ability to come back and play at such a high level and continue to develop as a player. I think there is a very good chance that was have him this week. I think we’ll see something today and we’ll continue from there.”