Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Long-Term Plan for QB Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-1 start, and a big reason is quarterback Deshaun Watson’s play.

Watson was named the starting quarterback, which was controversial, as many Browns fans wanted to see Shedeur Sanders start. Yet, through four weeks, Watson is silencing the doubters as he looks solid.

Cleveland is set to go on the road to play the New York Jets in Week 5.

Insider Reveals Cleveland Browns Plan for Shedeur Sanders

With Watson playing well and likely remaining the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, Cleveland reportedly has a plan in place for Sanders.

Sanders has been the Browns’ backup, and insider Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN revealed Cleveland’s long-term plan for Sanders.

“The plan all along is to play the long game,” Oyefusi said on 92.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “They are pleased with what he did in the spring and summer and are making it a competition. The plan is to continue working with him behind the scenes,” Oyefusi wrote. “It’s tough for any backup, let alone a young backup quarterback. Like Monken said, these guys aren’t getting any type of No. 1 reps.

“He’s learning scout team; behind the scenes, he’s doing the work. It’s tough, but that is the plan: keep working with him behind the scenes, and if anything happens, the hope and thought is he would go out there and execute the offense.”

Although Sanders isn’t getting a ton of No. 1 reps in practice, Oyefusi said he is putting in the work behind the scenes. He’s also learning from a veteran in Watson who has had plenty of success in the NFL, which should only benefit him.

So, for now, Sanders will remain the Browns’ backup quarterback and continue to develop.

Todd Monken Happy for Deshaun Watson

With Cleveland having success, Browns head coach Todd Monken is impressed with Watson.

After the Browns win over the Steelers, Monken said he’s happy with his quarterback and how everything is going.

“Before the game…I said, isn’t this really cool? You’re going to be introduced last, isn’t that really freaking cool? It was only seven weeks earlier, and it’s, ‘Where are we going to go from here? The Bills game at home…So cool,” Monken said.

Watson was getting booed by Browns fans in the preseason, and now he’s been cheering after just four weeks.