Browns Should Pursue Reunion With Pro Bowler Amid Jared Verse’s Struggles

The Cleveland Browns could get another chance to bring back Jadeveon Clowney as the veteran pass rusher draws interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Cleveland pursued Clowney during the offseason before he chose the Houston Texans. Now, with the Browns competing in the AFC North and looking for help on the edge, his name is back in the conversation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 1 that teams have checked on the three-time Pro Bowl selection as the Nov. 10 deadline approaches.

“Another pass rusher who has generated some interest ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline is Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney,” Schefter said.

Another pass rusher who has generated some interest ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline is Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. https://t.co/haFgCAaWA8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

That has renewed discussion of a potential Cleveland reunion, though that connection has limits. Schefter’s report did not name Cleveland as an interested team, and Houston has not signaled it is determined to move him.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Texans are not actively shopping Clowney and that he has not requested a trade.

Browns Pursued Clowney Before He Chose Texans

Clowney’s connection to Cleveland extends beyond his previous stint with the franchise. The 33-year-old visited the Browns before returning to Houston this offseason. He told the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander that other teams offered more money and a guaranteed starting role, but he wanted to help the Texans compete for a Super Bowl.

He instead accepted a rotational role behind Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Through Houston’s first seven games, Clowney had 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits while playing around 37% of the defensive snaps.

Clowney played alongside Myles Garrett in Cleveland in 2021 and 2022. A return would bring him into a different defense under coordinator Mike Rutenberg, with Garrett now in Los Angeles and Jared Verse still searching for his first sack as a Brown.

Browns Are Exploring Help for Their Pass Rush

Albert Breer reported that the Browns were checking options for “another designated pass-rusher and a blocking tight end.” His trade-deadline report placed Cleveland among the potential buyers following its strong start.

The Browns fell to 5-3 with a 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh, but they remain in contention. Adding a veteran to the edge rotation would address an immediate need without requiring Cleveland to abandon its younger players.

Coach Todd Monken defended Verse on Monday, pointing to his adjustment to Cleveland’s scheme and predicting more production as he becomes comfortable.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before, you know, he really gets comfortable in what we’re doing defensively,” Monken said. “And it’s unfair to compare him to Myles Garrett. I think that’s always been unfair. Myles is in an elite category of his own. That’s okay. I mean, that’s who he is. But we just need Jared to be the best version of Jared, and I think we’re going to continue to see growth there.”

Cleveland visits New Orleans on Sunday before Berry must make his deadline decisions.