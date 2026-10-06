Browns Ex-Draft Pick Eyed by Contender Weeks After Being Cut

Back in 2024, when the Cleveland Browns picked Jamari Thrash in the fifth round of the NFL draft, GM Andrew Berry noted that the team’s plan was to develop Thrash and take advantage of his versatility.

Said Berry at the time: “We view him as a guy who can play outside and inside. He’s good with the ball in his hands. So as we think through our offense and our fit within that receiver room, we’re looking forward to seeing him compete for reps, and we think he’s a guy that has position flex.”

Alas, the development never really took hold with Thrash, and after two seasons with the Browns–totaling 13 catches for 129 yards–he was let go by the team last month. Thrash had suffered an unspecified leg injury in training camp and was put on the IR, before he was subsequently released in September with an injury designation.

But there is, potentially, good news for Thrash–on Tuesday, it was announced that he is getting a workout with the Broncos. As Pro Football Talk explained, “Denver saw Pat Bryant go down with an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and he is expected to miss some time, which may be the impetus for the meeting with Thrash.