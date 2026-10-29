Cleveland Browns Pass Rusher Gives Steelers Bulletin Board Material Ahead of game

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play in a crucial AFC North showdown, which will determine who is in first place.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh have both been surprises this season, as the Browns’ defense has been leading the way.

The Browns go on the road to play the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 3.5-point underdog.

Browns’ Jared Verse Sends Bold Message to Steelers

Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh is always a massive game due to its rivalry, and ahead of the game, Browns pass rusher Jared Verse gave some bulletin board material to the Steelers.

After practice, Verse spoke to the media and claimed he’s not worried about anyone on the Steelers ahead of the game.

“I’m not worried about Cam, I’m not worried about their OL, I’m not worried about anyone on their team. We’re out there to go dominate,” Verse said on Thursday.

It’s a bold message from Verse as he expects the Browns to dominate Pittsburgh. Although the Browns are underdogs, Verse has plenty of confidence in his team to not just win, but to make a statement against the Steelers.

It’s also an interesting comment from Verse given he’s dealing with an injury and didn’t practice on Thursday. But Todd Monken expects him to play.

“I don’t anticipate that. Just a little bit of swelling, and we just thought it’d be good to just keep him off of it,” Monken said about Verse.

If Cleveland does dominate Pittsburgh, the Browns would be solely atop the AFC North and show they are a legit playoff contender. Yet, the Steelers have been a tough out for everyone, and a team that can’t be overlooked.

Todd Monken Sends Warning Ahead of Pittsburgh Game

The Browns are set to play the Steelers for the second time this season.

Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 27-24 on Oct. 1 at home as the game was back-and-forth. Ahead of the rematch, Browns head coach Todd Monken sent a warning to his team about the Steelers’ physicality.

“It’s against an opponent that has consistently won and played at a high level over an extended period of time, which is where we’re trying to get to,” Monken said. “They’re a physical football team. And you have to be a physical football team as well, and that has to be a staple. Your physicality and your effort has to be what our culture is.”

It should be a tough and physical matchup and one that will have major implications.