Jared Verse Sounds Off Again on ‘Dirty’ Body Slam in Steelers-Brown Matchup

On the bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers earned the right to relish in their victory against the Cleveland Browns. Yet, Steelers players appear to have moved on to enjoy the bye week before their next key AFC North matchup.

Instead, it’s the Browns still talking to reporters about the Week 8 drubbing at the hands of the Steelers. Specifically, Browns edge rusher Jared Verse discussed the body slam he received from Steelers guard Mason McCormick on Thursday.

“To be quite honest with you, that was the play that made me got me to be really angry. I was genuinely upset about the game, the way things were moving,” Verse said to reporters, via 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter. “But at that point, it became really deep. You’re doing dirty [expletive]. You’re going to try to sweep my legs out.

“That honestly could have put me in a position to not be able to finish the season, put me in a position to change my life in a very bad aspect. That upset me.”

That was just the beginning of Verse discussing the play again. The Browns edge rusher then said he wasn’t pleased about how his teammates treated the body slam.

“The lack of reaction by those around me had upset me a lot. Not in the aspect of anybody, you know, we’re focused on the game and everything like that. But a similar play happened to Derek Barnett on the next field goal, and I spasmed. I lost it.

“Because it was my brothers, it was my teammates. When you do something like that to them, it upsets me very deeply.

“So I could tell from that point on, we have to be better. We have to get better on every aspect of the game of being mental aware of these are my teammates, these are my brothers and we’re not fighting for each other. We’re just kind of focused on the one aspect of the game.”

What Did Steelers’ Mason McCormick Do to Jared Verse?

On the play Verse was referring to, Verse tried to go high against McCormick on a Chris Boswell field goal attempt. In response, McCormick twisted Verse on his side in midair and then appeared to body slam him to the ground.

McCormick received a 15-yard penalty for the action, which was deserved. It was unnecessary roughness on McCormick.

But unnecessary roughness does happen quite often in the NFL. Verse had also already addressed the play after the game.

“To do something like that — I can’t have respect for anything like that,” Verse told reporters.

By the rule of law, McCormick’s body slam was dirty. It drew a penalty. But not every former football player was as outraged as Verse and Browns fans.

In fact, a former Browns offensive lineman Jason Pinkston called McCormick’s body slam textbook line play.

“Browns fans … I love y’all, but what Mason McCormick did to Jared Verse was NOT dirty at all! As an offensive lineman, you’re taught from day one that if a defensive player leaves his feet and jumps, YOU DUMP HIM!” Pinkston wrote.

“That’s Offensive Line 101.”