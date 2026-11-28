The Pittsburgh Steelers got one of their best defensive performances of the season Friday in a 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos. Afterward, head coach Mike McCarthy addressed one of Aaron Rodgers’ biggest criticisms of him, which had to do with that very side of the ball.

Rodgers had accused McCarthy of failing to develop relationships with several of the team’s defensive players during his appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday. The Steelers released Rodgers later that day.

McCarthy didn’t get into the specifics of all of Rodgers’ accusations when he met with reporters Wednesday. But following Friday’s win, he acknowledged that there was an area of his coaching that needed some attention. He also suggested that the Steelers would revisit some of his responsibilities in the offseason.

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Admits He Hasn’t Spent Enough Time With Defense

“I have not spent enough time with the defense. And that’s something that, as far as job responsibility, job description, these are things that will be looked at in the offseason. It’s a point in our year where we’re making adjustments and definitely conscientious of it. But at the end of the day, we have to all do our jobs and giving the players the plan and all the other things they need,” McCarthy said, via PennLive’s Nick Farabaugh.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geitheim, Rodgers said some of the defensive players had been unhappy with McCarthy early in the season. The quarterback claimed he had encouraged McCarthy to get to know those players, only for the head coach to tell him he didn’t think he needed to.

McCarthy, who spent 13 seasons in Green Bay and five in Dallas, hired Patrick Graham as his defensive coordinator when he took over in Pittsburgh. Graham had spent the previous four seasons in the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders and had worked on McCarthy’s staff with the Packers in 2018.

McCarthy also brought in Brian Angelichio as his offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as his assistant head coach and secondary coach.

T.J. Watt Responds to Mike McCarthy’s Admission After Broncos Win

One of the longest-tenured players on Pittsburgh’s defense, T.J. Watt, was asked about McCarthy following Friday’s game.

“Mike just admitted that he has got to spend some more time with the defense,” Watt said, via Steelers Now’s Chris Ward.

Watt also said he’d had productive conversations with McCarthy, particularly recently, and expressed optimism about building on Friday’s performance.

Watt recovered a Bo Nix fumble in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, while Jalen Ramsey returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown just before halftime.

According to Steelers.com’s Brian Batko, Pittsburgh hadn’t scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half of a home game since 1995, when Willie Williams and Alvoid Mays both returned interceptions for touchdowns against the San Diego Chargers.

The Broncos entered Friday having won eight of their first 10 games. Nix finished 22 of 40 for 169 yards and two interceptions, and Denver managed 205 yards of offense.

Denver’s offense managed just a field goal, with its other two points coming on a safety. The Steelers improved to 7-4 and remained unbeaten at home this season.

Two of Pittsburgh’s three touchdowns came from the defense, helping the Steelers end their two-game losing streak in their first game since Rodgers’ release.