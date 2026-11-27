The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from the Aaron Rodgers era, but the legendary quarterback is stirring more drama during the team’s blowout against the Denver Broncos.

The Steelers abruptly cut ties with the quarterback this week, releasing Rodgers after he made several damaging allegations against head coach Mike McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers Strikes Back Against Steelers

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, Rodgers claimed that the team immediately banned him from their facility, even before his tell-all appearance with Pat McAfee.

“Aaron Rodgers was ‘barred’ from the Steelers’ training [facility] Wednesday, before being released, @NFLonPrime play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels said the veteran QB texted him,” Schefter wrote in a post on X.

In the message shared through Michaels, Rodgers explained that he only visited friend Pat McAfee and called out McCarthy after the team first took action against him.

“A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room,” Rodgers shared, via Michaels. “The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for it’s leadership.”

Rodgers also called out the timing of the team’s announcement, with word coming late on Tuesday that he was being benched and would be inactive for Friday’s game against the Broncos

“They took this public. I never heard from the head coach,” Rodgers said. “Then they leaked it at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee.”

Aaron Rodgers Called Out Mike McCarthy

Rodgers shared several harsh allegations against McCarthy, claiming that the Steelers coach would fall asleep during team meetings and didn’t watch game tape.

The now-former Steelers quarterback added that McCarthy broke down a huddle by saying “1, 2, 3, Packers,” referring to his former team.

“He lost a lot of guys, and I think the nail in the coffin for a lot of guys was at halftime,” Rodgers said during his appearance on McAfee’s show.

McCarthy admitted to the incident, saying he felt embarrassed and chalking it up to an emotional game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional… Embarrassing moment, but I just think we work a lot of hours so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments,” McCarthy said.