The Pittsburgh Steelers are still reeling from the Aaron Rodgers saga that resulted in his release. Yet the Steelers did not have much time to let it all sink in as the team is playing on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos.

Mason Rudolph got the start and, at the time of writing, has looked solid in the first half. Two defensive touchdowns by the Steelers have helped as well.

The best play from Rudolph was a perfect throw to DK Metcalf for an early touchdown. This comes one game after the receiver was ejected against the Philadelphia Eagles for trying to poke a player in the eye.

Metcalf and Rodgers had trouble finding chemistry throughout the past two seasons, and the former entered Friday’s game with just two touchdown receptions through the first 10 games of 2026.

The lack of success does not seem to have impacted how the receiver feels about his former quarterback.

DK Metcalf Pays Homage to Aaron Rodgers

Metcalf celebrated his touchdown catch and proceeded to hold up eight fingers. It does not take a professional codebreaker to figure out he is referencing Rodgers. It even appears he signed “stand on business, 8” according to those looking closely at his full hand motions.

Recent reporting has indicated Rodgers was and still remains popular in that locker room. Him being sent home and ultimately released does not change that.

Rodgers also recently stuck up for Metcalf amid the receiver’s struggles, and the incident against the Eagles. That clearly earned the veteran plenty of respect from his No. 1 receiver.

Metcalf will be relied upon to be a key player if the Steelers are going to find success with Rudolph under center. The team likely cannot rely on multiple defensive touchdowns per half the rest of the way.

The Aaron Rodgers Cloud Hanging Over Pittsburgh

The Rodgers situation is fresh and the fallout will continue for quite some time. But winning usually solves all in professional sports and the same should be true for Mike McCarthy and the Steelers.

Rodgers is free to sign with any NFL team and the Broncos could even be an option if Bo Nix continues to struggle. However, his career in Pittsburgh is over and the organization can begin to move forward and distance itself from the drama he brought upon the traditionally drama-free organization.

Holding on to win Friday would go a long way toward steadying what appeared to be a sinking ship.