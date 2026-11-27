The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their Week 12 contest against the Denver Broncos in a state of disarray. Over the past few days, the Steelers have been at the center of attention after deciding to bench Aaron Rodgers, only for him to respond by airing out the team’s dirty laundry on “The Pat McAfee Show.” In response to his controversial comments, Pittsburgh quickly decided to release Rodgers.

As a result, Mason Rudolph will be taking over under center for a Pittsburgh team that very well may be shell-shocked from what just happened with Rodgers. Now more than ever, the Steelers need their veteran leaders to step up, with that group being headlined by defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. When discussing the situation with Rodgers, though, Heyward admitted that it has made life more difficult for this team.

Cameron Heyward Doesn’t Hold Back on Aaron Rodgers Drama

Rodgers’ fall from grace in Pittsburgh took place in a stunningly short amount of time. Sure, the Steelers’ offense has been a bit of a mess this year, but heading into play this week, they were the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Now, though, everything is up in the air with Rodgers gone and Rudolph taking over under center.

Reports have emerged indicating that Rodgers essentially demanded to be the team’s offensive playcaller, and when he issued that ultimatum to head coach Mike McCarthy, he was benched. Rodgers promptly took aim at McCarthy during his aforementioned appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and it wasn’t much of a surprise to see him get released shortly thereafter.

A 16-year NFL vet, Heyward has seen a lot during his time in the pros, but he likely hasn’t experienced anything similar to what the team is currently enduring with the fallout from the latest drama surrounding Rodgers. When discussing what happened, Heyward admitted that it has put the Steelers in a tough spot, but he believes this group is well-positioned to move past it and continue playing good football.

“Less than ideal, but I’m looking forward to going to work with these guys,” Heyward said when asked about the Rodgers situation. “That’s all that matters. I’m appreciative to be in this position, to have guys that want to go to battle. When it’s tough for everybody, it’s just right for us.”

What Should Expectations Be for the Steelers After Aaron Rodgers Drama?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 22: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 19-16. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh was almost winning in spite of Rodgers and the offense prior to his benching and subsequent release, so it’s tough to believe that Rudolph will manage to be much worse than him. However, the Steelers are almost certainly going to have to continue relying on their defense in their quest to win games moving forward.

Playing Denver right away, just days after dealing with all of this Rodgers drama, certainly isn’t going to make this any easier for Pittsburgh, and it’s safe to say that picking up a win in this one is going to be very difficult. Kickoff for this Black Friday contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, and all eyes will be on Rudolph and the offense to see how they fare when they take the field.