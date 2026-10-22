Browns DE Jared Verse Gives Blunt Response to Sack Drought

Jared Verse is still waiting for his first sack with the Cleveland Browns, but the defensive end isn’t letting that spoil a winning start.

Six games into his Cleveland tenure, Verse remains stuck at zero in the category that draws the most attention for pass rushers. Asked Thursday whether the drought was becoming frustrating, he offered a blunt response.

“I’m not frustrated at all. I mean shit, we’re winning,” Verse said, according to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

The Browns improved to 4-2 with a 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, pulling into a three-way tie atop the AFC North with Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Cleveland already owns victories over both division rivals.

That success has come with the defense carrying a considerable share of the workload. Against Baltimore, the Browns surrendered the game’s first 10 points before shutting out the Ravens the rest of the way, giving a struggling offense enough time to complete another comeback.

Browns DE Jared Verse Tied to Myles Garrett

Verse’s arrival came with considerable expectations. The Browns acquired him in June as the centerpiece of the trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland also received a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

General manager Andrew Berry identified Verse as a critical part of the return, giving Cleveland an established young defender to help maintain its standard up front. Verse had earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first two seasons and won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024.

His reputation, however, was built on more than overwhelming sack totals. Verse recorded 4.5 sacks as a rookie and increased that number to 7.5 in 2025. When explaining the acquisition, the Browns also highlighted his 80 pressures during the 2025 season.

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg addressed Verse’s transition last week, when asked about the move from the Rams’ 3-4 defense to Cleveland’s 4-3 front.

“But in terms of the techniques and fundamentals, he’s picking up really, really well. He’s understanding the attack front,” Rutenberg said.

Rutenberg also pointed to Verse’s get-off, edge setting and ability to disrupt the pocket as areas where he continued to see contributions in practice and games.

Browns Defense Producing Significant Sack Numbers

Across the defense, Cleveland has continued to produce sacks without Garrett — and without Verse recording his first. The Browns entered Week 7 second in the NFL with 19 sacks, trailing only the Detroit Lions’ 20.

Head coach Todd Monken credited Rutenberg and the defensive staff Wednesday, emphasizing Cleveland’s continuity and the players’ commitment to it.

“It’s more than just scheme. It’s more than just individual talent. It’s how they work every day,” Monken said.

The Browns next visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Tennessee enters at 1-5, giving Cleveland an opportunity to strengthen its position in the division while Verse gets another chance to put his first sack on the board against second-year QB Cam Ward.