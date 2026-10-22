Browns DE Jared Verse Shut Down Deshaun Watson Party Invite

Jared Verse liked the idea of Deshaun Watson throwing a victory party for the Cleveland Browns. The hourlong drive to get there was a harder sell.

Watson hosted the gathering Monday night after Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens pushed the Browns to 4-2. The evening included food trucks, card games, pool and table tennis, giving players a chance to spend time together away from the facility. Verse was not in attendance.

“I’m not making an hour drive,” Verse said with a laugh.

Despite passing on the invitation, Verse supported the idea and Watson’s efforts to bring the team together.

“I think it definitely helps team chemistry. When you have one of the leaders on your team, someone who has been making plays he has to, especially with the controversy and things he had to go up against,” Verse said. “I think it’s really good. Everybody was having fun. What I have seen, it looked like a good time with people laughing and joking.”

Watson was asked Wednesday how this group compares with the other Browns teams he has played on.

“This is definitely one of the closest teams I’ve been on for a while,” Watson said.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was among the players who appreciated the invitation.

“Yeah, that was a nice thing Deshaun did,” Fannin said. “It was pretty dope.”

Jared Verse Still Searching for First Browns Sack

Verse arrived in Cleveland as the centerpiece of the return for Myles Garrett. The Browns also received the Los Angeles Rams’ first-round pick in 2027, second-round pick in 2028 and third-round pick in 2029.

Verse has no sacks through six games after recording 4.5 as a rookie in 2024 and 7.5 last season with Los Angeles.

Those totals didn’t prevent him from establishing himself among the league’s top young defenders. Verse won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first two seasons.

His impact extended beyond finishing plays in the backfield. Verse led all rookies in pressures, quarterback hits and hurries in 2024. Last season, he recorded 27 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Verse is not getting frustrated with the box score, instead focusing on the more important numbers.

“I’m not frustrated at all. I mean (expletive), we’re winning,” Verse said.

Browns Defense Keeps Delivering Without Myles Garrett

Cleveland has continued to generate pressure while waiting for Verse to break through. The Browns entered Week 7 ranked second in the NFL with 19 sacks, despite injuries up front.

They also had seven takeaways through six games, compared with four at the same point last season. Against Baltimore, the defense held the Ravens scoreless after the first quarter, keeping Cleveland within reach until the offense delivered late.

Head coach Todd Monken declined to compare last year’s unit with the current one — specifically regarding the impact of Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He did identify what has allowed the current group to succeed.

“What I do know is that our guys play with physicality. They play with elite effort. They’re connected and they enjoy playing together,” Monken said.

The Browns have maintained that production through injuries, including the absence of defensive tackle Mason Graham for the past two games. Graham recorded four sacks in Cleveland’s first three games. Monken expressed optimism about getting him back against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.