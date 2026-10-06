Browns’ Former Top-10 Pick Gets New Shot in NFC

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t make it work with former left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., though perhaps a team at the bottom of the NFC West Division standings will.

Wills, who spent much of the preseason with the Chicago Bears and eventually landed on the Buffalo Bills‘ practice squad following his ouster in the Windy City, caught on with the Arizona Cardinals (1-3) on Tuesday, October 6.

“The #AZCardinals are signing OT Jedrick Wills off the #Bills practice squad, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Mike Garafolo of ESPN and the NFL Network reported via X. “The 10th overall pick in 2020 heads to Arizona after the team lost LT Paris Johnson Jr. for the season. @SalSports reported Wills was signing elsewhere. AZ it is.”

Jedrick Wills Jr. Was Bust for Browns, Despite Starting 57 Games and Earning More Than $34 Million

Wills played five seasons in Cleveland between 2020-24, appearing in 58 total games and starting 57 of those. Poor play plagued Wills early in his career, while injuries and sub-optimal on-field performance coupled to make his final couple of seasons with the Browns disappointing.

In total, Wills played in just 13 contests over his final two campaigns in Cleveland. He sat out all of 2025 in an effort to get healthy before joining the Bears during the offseason. He remained in Chicago through training camp and much of the preseason, but lost out to Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet at the tackle position with starter Ozzy Trapilo out to begin the year.

Wills inked a $1.2 million league minimum deal to join Chicago after missing all of last season. He signed with Buffalo on August 31 following his release by the Bears. All told, the Browns paid Wills just over $34.1 million across his five years in Cleveland. He is playing this season at 27 years old.

Browns Drafted Spencer Fano in Top 10 This Spring as Longterm Solution at Left Tackle

Cam Robinson started 12 games for the Browns over 13 appearances in place of Wills last season. Tackle Dawand Jones also filled in on the offensive line.

The Browns selected another left tackle with their top pick in the 2026 NFL draft, taking Spencer Fano out of Utah at No. 9 overall.

Fano has adjusted reasonably well to his role in the almost entirely remade Browns’ offensive line. The team is currently 3-1 and tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North Division standings.