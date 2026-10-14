Jerry Jeudy Handed Clear Take on Cleveland Browns Future Amidst Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns could rely on veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy a ton against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Cleveland will host the Ravens on Sunday in a pivotal AFC North showdown, with the winner atop the division. Yet, the Browns do have some key injuries heading into the game, which could impact their plans.

The Browns are 4.5-point underdogs against the Ravens at home on Sunday.

Jerry Jeudy Handed Clear Take on Future

Cleveland enters its game against Baltimore with some injury concerns on rookie KC Concepcion. If Concepcion can’t play, Jeudy will once again have a bigger role in the offense.

Although Jeudy’s name has come up in trade rumors, Browns insider Zac Jackson believes hewill stay with the team unless trade offers blow them away.

“Necessity and opportunity drive midseason trades,” Jackson wrote. “In the case of the former, the Browns might consider trading Jeudy or backup quarterback Dillon Gabriel only if the return includes a player at a position of immediate and important need — and such a need is often dependent on health. …

“Jeudy might be back as a starter this week, which could end up being an audition. But for now, it means he’s in the Browns’ plans, not someone else’s. Jeudy is signed through 2027, but the guarantees in his contract are paid after this season, leaving his future with the team uncertain at best.”

Jeudy is in the midst of a three-year, $52.5 million deal with the Browns, but Cleveland could get out of it this offseason. It seems likely that the Browns will hold onto the veteran wide receiver and make a call on his future this offseason.

With Concepcion battling an injury, Jeudy should be in line for a bigger role against the Ravens as he looks to help the passing game.

Jeudy has recorded 8 receptions for 81 yards this season.

Todd Monken Discusses KC Concpecion Injury

Against the Jets, Concepcion was ruled out with a head injury after a hit by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Concepcion was hit hard by Fitzpatrick in a bang-bang play, which Monken didn’t think was dirty. But, it is unfortunate that he suffered the injury.

“Well, I think they have that. I mean, they certainly have that ability from my understanding. Again, it was a bang-bang play,” Monken said. “He made a nice break on the ball. It is unfortunate what happened, but that is going to happen in games, and I’ve gone against, like I said last night, Minkah a bunch, and I’ve always had a ton of respect for him, and I’ve never understood him to be a player that’s trying to injure other players.

“I’ve never known him to be that. I know he’s a guy that plays the ball well in the air and is aggressive, and unfortunately it ended up being a bang-bang play and it cost us a player. That’s not for me to determine whether a player gets ejected out of the game. The bottom line is at that point it’s next man up, and we got to be able to function at a high level.”

Concepcion has recorded 18 receptions for 149 yards this season.