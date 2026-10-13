Browns’ Trade Pitch Turns Jerry Jeudy into $18 Million Edge-Rusher With 9 Pro Bowls

The Cleveland Browns want to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, though the key is getting enough for him to turn around and use that draft asset to secure a player who can help the team this year.

Jordan Schultz said on Tuesday, October 13 that Cleveland is happy with its corps of pass-catchers absent Jeudy. However, the Browns might be setting their sights a bit too high with regards to the return they want for the 27-year-old wideout.

“One more name for you: Jerry Jeudy, the wide receiver and former Pro Bowler in Cleveland,” Schultz said. “The Browns clearly like the young receiver group they have and are building with Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion and Isaiah Bond. Obviously, the tight end Harold Fannin as well.”

After talking to people around the NFL, I have a few more names I believe are available for trade: https://t.co/KWecTKAYPy pic.twitter.com/jwAQOf8P61 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 13, 2026

“Jeudy made some big plays in Thursday night’s win over Pittsburgh, but then only played 24 snaps on Sunday, even with Concepcion leaving early with a concussion,” Schultz continued. “It’s pretty well known around the league that Jeudy is available. But my understanding is Cleveland would like something in that early third-to-fourth [round] range, I’m just not sure they’ll be able to get it.”

Browns May Want to Leverage Jerry Jeudy Draft Return to Add Pass-Rusher

In Schultz’s report, he also noted the likely availabilities of Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Khalil Mack and Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Josh Sweat.

Jared Meuller of SB Nation’s Dawgs by Nature mentioned the possibility of Cleveland pursuing either Mack or Sweat with the draft pick the team gets back in any Jeudy deal it might end up executing.