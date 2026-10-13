Browns’ Trade Pitch Turns Jerry Jeudy into $18 Million Edge-Rusher With 9 Pro Bowls

The Cleveland Browns want to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, though the key is getting enough for him to turn around and use that draft asset to secure a player who can help the team this year.
Jordan Schultz said on Tuesday, October 13 that Cleveland is happy with its corps of pass-catchers absent Jeudy. However, the Browns might be setting their sights a bit too high with regards to the return they want for the 27-year-old wideout.
“One more name for you: Jerry Jeudy, the wide receiver and former Pro Bowler in Cleveland,” Schultz said. “The Browns clearly like the young receiver group they have and are building with Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion and Isaiah Bond. Obviously, the tight end Harold Fannin as well.”
“Jeudy made some big plays in Thursday night’s win over Pittsburgh, but then only played 24 snaps on Sunday, even with Concepcion leaving early with a concussion,” Schultz continued. “It’s pretty well known around the league that Jeudy is available. But my understanding is Cleveland would like something in that early third-to-fourth [round] range, I’m just not sure they’ll be able to get it.”
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In Schultz’s report, he also noted the likely availabilities of Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Khalil Mack and Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Josh Sweat.
Jared Meuller of SB Nation’s Dawgs by Nature mentioned the possibility of Cleveland pursuing either Mack or Sweat with the draft pick the team gets back in any Jeudy deal it might end up executing.
“It is possible that the Browns could trade away Jeudy, as Schultz mentions, for a third- or fourth-round pick, then turn around and trade a similar draft asset for Mack or Sweat,” Meuller wrote Tuesday.
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Unfortunately for Cleveland, it is unlikely the franchise can draw a third, or even a fourth, for Jeudy at this point.
He was a Pro Bowler two years ago when he put up 1,229 receiving yards and four TDs on 90 receptions. However, his production dipped meaningfully across all categories in 2025 (50 catches for 602 yards and two scores). And through five games this season, Jeudy has all of eight grabs for 81 yards.
The Browns have minimal leverage because they clearly don’t need Jeudy, as evidenced by his lack of playing time last Sunday in spite of Concepcion’s concussion and Jeudy coming off his best game of the season.
Jeudy’s cap cost will be low given his base salary this year and the next is only $1.5 million, as most of his $52.5 million deal came in bonus form. But that doesn’t change the fact that Jeudy is unlikely step into a No. 1 WR role for any franchise in the league, save for perhaps the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’d still really be the No. 2 behind all-world tight end Brock Bowers.
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It is possible the Browns might try and sell Jeudy as a WR2 to a team like the New York Giants, but anything above a Day 3 pick still seems extremely unlikely given the market and the circumstances of Cleveland’s wide receiver room.
However, that could still be enough to land one of the aforementioned pass-rushers. Sweat is probably going to cost a third-rounder, as he is 29 years old and had a career-high 12 sacks last season.
Mack, while still talented, is 35 years old and on a one-year contract. He’s a commitment for this year alone, which perhaps makes more sense if Cleveland is counting on Alex Wright to return fully healthy and contribute meaningfully as a starting defensive end in 2027 following his Achilles tendon rupture in August.
Jeudy should definitely be worth a fifth-round pick to a team like the Raiders or the Giants, or perhaps even the Green Bay Packers.
And if Cleveland can get that, the Browns should be able to flip it to L.A. for Mack, who would cost less than $6 million in prorated base salary over the remaining 13 weeks of the season were a team to deal for him ahead of Week 6.
Mack, a nine-time Pro Bowler, is making $18 million total on a one-year deal in 2026.
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