Cleveland Browns $52.5M WR Linked to AFC Contender Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are atop the AFC North and should look to be aggressive ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

Cleveland has been a surprise team, led by a defense that ranks among the best in the NFL. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has also been solid this year as he’s led Cleveland to plenty of comeback wins.

However, the Browns still could trade off their roster ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Cleveland Browns Could Trade Jerry Jeudy

Although the Browns lead the AFC North, Cleveland could still trade off its roster.

One player who could be dealt is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who hasn’t had much of a role with the Browns. Ahead of the deadline, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler linked Jeudy to the Kansas City Chiefs who are searching for a wide receiver.

“The Browns are not actively sending out feelers on Jeudy, but they would at least consider a substantial offer. Key word here is “substantial,” though,” Fowler wrote. “I’m not sure, say, a fourth-round pick would move anyone in Cleveland, for example. Jeudy is part of the Browns’ three-receiver sets and the veteran in that room for a good team in the playoff hunt. That dynamic diminishes his chances of being dealt. But as always, teams are looking for receiver help. Team fits: Chiefs, Raiders, Commanders.”

The Chiefs need receiver help, and Jeudy is on the trade block. He’s in the midst of a three-year, $52.5 million deal with the Browns, but there is a potential out after this deal, and it likely won’t cost much to acquire him.

Yet, even though Jeudy’s name has been heavily rumored to be dealt, Fowler said it’s about a 20 percent chance he will be traded.

Jeudy has recorded 16 receptions for 171 yards this season as he’s fallen behind rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

Cleveland Unlikely to Deal Jeudy

Although Jeudy’s name has come up in trade rumors, Cleveland doesn’t need to trade him.

Ahead of the deadline, NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed the Browns are less likely to move Jeudy.

“Browns are “less likely” to move WR Jerry Jeudy at the moment,” Schultz wrote.

Jeudy has struggled this season, but he is a veteran leader and still could have an important role going forward.