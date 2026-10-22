Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Makes Eye-Opening Trade Statement

He did not say, ‘No way,’ and for the Cleveland Browns, that’s a curious stance for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has seen his targets and production drop as the team has turned its focus to rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, two of the top young pass-catchers in the NFL this season. Even through all of that, essentially being demoted from the top dog in the wide receiver room to the WR3, Jeudy has maintained his professionalism and, more than that, has been a huge clutch player late in games, making the critical catches that helped the Browns pull off wins in Week 4 vs. the Steelers and Week 6 vs. the Ravens.

Despite that, Jeudy has seen his name bandied about in trade rumors. He could certainly go elsewhere if the Browns choose to trade him by the November 10 NFL trade deadline, and he would almost certainly get a much bigger role if he did.

But the Browns have not had Jeudy on the market, according to reports, in part because he has been so important in his new role. If Jeudy wants a trade, it’s only going to happen if he asks for it, and he’s not revealing his stance on that.

Jerry Jeudy Won’t Say if He Wants a Trade

On Wednesday at Browns practice, Jeudy met with reporters and was asked about trade possibilities. He was evasive, at best.

Asked if he was aware of the trade rumors, he said: “You see it around but you don’t do nothing about it because, you see it but you can’t do anything. But you just continue to do what you are doing every day.”

Asked if he has talked to Andrew Berry about being moved, Jeudy certainly did not say, “No.” He said: “I am gonna keep that—we’re just keeping it day by day. We’re doing it day by day.”

And on whether he would like a bigger role elsewhere, Jeudy said: “I am focused on this week, man, I am not answering no type of questions like that.”

Browns Appreciate the ‘Confidence’

In the Browns locker room, there has been considerable respect for what Jeudy has done for this team this season. Again, the question is just one of whether that is enough for Jeudy, and will he ask for a trade. Coach Todd Monken certainly would like to see him stick.

” We’re better with Jerry Jeudy than we are without Jerry,” Monken said. “And I think we’re doing a better job of getting him involved and trying to find the places where we can use Jerry. And it hasn’t been easy, as I said before. But he’s handled it well the last few weeks, and you can see it with the confidence playing, the juice he has. And that’s the biggest thing, from practice to the games, carrying that over.”