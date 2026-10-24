Former All-Pro WR Makes Final Prediction on Browns-Jerry Jeudy Trade

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been one of the more popular rumored trade candidates around the league this season.

On paper, that makes sense. The 27-year-old experienced a down year last season, and the Browns added two wideouts in the first 40 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are the future.

But that doesn’t mean Jeudy still isn’t a significant part of Cleveland’s current offense. That’s what former All-Pro receiver Roddy White argued while speaking to Heavy Sports in an exclusive interview this week.

Talking to Heavy Sports while at the Chase for Business’ Make Your Move Summit in Atlanta this week, White firmly stated the Browns won’t trade Jeudy.

“I don’t think he’s going anywhere. He’s made a lot of big plays for them down the stretch to help them win these last couple games that they won,” said White. “Made a crucial third-down grab to move the chains and made a big catch over the middle for like 23 yards to set them up to hit the winning field goal.

“I don’t think you can move a guy like that, especially with the young guys. They’re so inconsistent right now and getting prepared to play each and every week. I think he’s the most consistent guy they still have on their team right now.”

Roddy White Projects Browns Don’t Trade WR Jerry Jeudy

Getty Former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White predicted the Cleveland Browns won’t deal wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before the NFL trade deadline.

Jeudy appears to be a victim of modern era in the NFL. The league isn’t just a business, it’s very much an entertainment business. The media in the industry have the never-ending goal of satisfying fans with news updates, including hypothetical trade scenarios.

Suggesting Jeudy as a trade candidate during the offseason made sense. But most pundits (if not all) assumed the Browns wouldn’t compete in head coach Todd Monken’s first season.

Through six weeks, though, they sit in first place of the AFC North. Trading a top playmaker at the trade deadline is not what a contending team does.

Jeudy does sit behind Boston and Concepcion in receptions and receiving yards this season. But when called upon in key moments of a crucial division game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jeudy followed through with a team-high 69 receiving yards on four catches.

Jeudy’s 33-yard catch in the final minute of the fourth quarter set up Cleveland’s game-winning field goal.

The Browns need Jeudy’s veteran presence if they are going to continue to push for the AFC North title. Jeudy is also just an injury to Boston or Conception away from becoming a starter again in Cleveland.

Roddy White Partnering With Chase Bank at Small-Business Summit

Getty Former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro WR Roddy White connected with fellow entrepreneurs at the Chase for Business’ Make Your Move Summit in Atlanta on Wednesday.

White played 11 seasons in the NFL, all with the Atlanta Falcons. He told Heavy Sports he never dealt with trade rumors like the ones Jeudy is going through this season. But being in the league for more than a decade, White shared he understands the business aspect of the NFL.

“That’s kind of a difficult thing when you do have that type of burden leaning on your shoulders to still come to work each and every day and focus on what you’ve got to do,” said White. “But it is your profession, and it is a business, and those things happen. So you’ve got to show up professionally and be ready to play football.”

White stated he sees Jeudy doing nothing but that the rest of the season for Cleveland.

In retirement, White has become a construction company owner in the Southeast. His company builds commercial real estate, single-family homes and small developments in multiple states, focusing primarily on the Atlanta area.

At the summit in Atlanta this week, White networked with other small-business owners and offered support through Chase Bank.

“This is an opportunity to also to come in and learn from each other and also just communicate within the structure of a business and have fun with each other and learn from each other,” said White.

The former receiver said Chase Bank helped him navigate into the small-business world. His attendance at the summit was his way of paying it forward to other entrepreneurs in the Southeast.

More than 1,000 small-business owners from a wide-variety of industries attended the 3-day summit from October 20-22.