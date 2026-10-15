Browns Demoted Star on NFL Trade Deadline ‘Hot Seat’

It’s a bit of a nice change that, heading into the NFL‘s trade deadline, which has gotten increasingly active over recent years. the Cleveland Browns are being looked at in a new light. After years of selling off spare parts for draft capital each season around Halloween, the Browns now are hoping to stay in the mix as a potential playoff team, which could mean they will be not just sellers, but buyers at the deadline. At least, the locals hope that is the case. And there’s also some hope that Jerry Jeudy can be rattled off the roster in the coming weeks, too.

Jeudy was a Pro Bowler two year ago, of course, and that’s still a selling point on the trade market for him. But he was moody, unfocused and downright awful last season, and with the ascension of Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, Jeudy does not really have a sturdy seat in the Browns’ wide receiver room. In fact, after starting the first two games of the season, Jeudy was bumped back to a reserve role each of the last three weeks.

Jerry Jeudy ‘On the Hot Seat’

It’s not new that Jerry Jeudy has been included in NFL trade deadline rumors–that’s been discussed since even before the Browns season kicked off. But ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has something of a different spin. He says the pressure is on Jeudy to put some good tape out there in order to make himself an attractive piece and latch on with a contender.

Barnwell highlights Jeudy as one of, “15 NFL players, coaches on the hot seat entering Week 6.”

No Long-Term Future With Browns

Here’s what he had to say about Jeudy’s situation with the Browns as the NFL trade deadline nears:

“There’s less chatter about Jeudy, whose role in the offense has been inconsistent. … Jeudy has a line of eight catches for 81 yards this season, but he’s still only 27 years old and two years removed from a 1,229-yard campaign for the Browns in 2024. It’s tough to see a long-term future for him in Cleveland, but how he plays over the next few weeks might determine whether there’s real interest at the trade deadline from a team that wants to give the 2020 first-round pick a meaningful role.

“If not, Jeudy might lose snaps to Boston, Concepcion, Isaiah Bond and tight ends in the second half of the year.”