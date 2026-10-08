Browns Plans on Jerry Jeudy Trade Detailed by Insider

The Cleveland Browns, at 3-1 and tied atop the AFC North heading into Week 5, have a bit of a luxury on their hands. They are well ahead of expectations here in the early part of this season, and they’re in a solid position as far as what to do from here, with the NFL trade deadline a month away. They have veterans on hand that other teams might want–receiver Jerry Jeudy, specifically–as well as a trove of draft picks they could use to trade for other teams’ veterans.

Jeudy is frequently brought up as a potential trade candidate–ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned him as one of five top players on the market on Sunday during the network’s “NFL Countdown” show–and the emergence of Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have made him expendable.

Spotrac included Jeudy as one of 10 top candidates to be traded, and wrote, “Jeudy’s role has decreased as Cleveland’s younger receivers have emerged. He’s signed through 2027 with a non-guaranteed $23M due next season, giving an acquiring team flexibility.”

Browns Not Shopping Jerry Jeudy … Yet

But, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Jeudy is not a player the Browns are out shopping on the front lines. In fact, given the early success, there is not much need for the Browns to pound the pavement to move Jeudy, who went two games without a catch before logging three catches on Thursday night against the Steelers.

Asked, “what he’s heard about the Browns thought process right now in terms of trading a QB or Jerry Jeudy,” Fowler said: “They’re in a position right now as far as trade, because I know you like to ask me about trades in regards to Shedeur or quarterbacks, but they feel like, hey, we are 3-1, we’ve got a good team. We can always be, we can always process a good offer if we get one, but we don’t have to really shop players right now. I don’t think they’re necessarily looking to kick guys out to another team.

“So, they can kind of stay put as the season goes and see what your record is like a few weeks from now. The deadline is not until November 10.”