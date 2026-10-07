Browns Jerry Jeudy Trade Pitch Adds 6,003-Yard Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns are 3-1 and in first place in the AFC North, and while that is, no doubt, a stunning turn of events and a big boost for a franchise that has been an NFL doormat for the past two seasons, there is no question that the Browns’ early surge is a tenuous thing. It’s a roster that is still lacking in depth and just as susceptible to a downturn in the future as to a run of sustained success. Even with the current record, those who predicted this outfit to land with eight or nine wins probably still feel confident in those picks.

So it behooves the Browns to not take their early success lying down, but to continue pushing forward and being aggressive where possible. With the NFL trade deadline a month away, the Browns could take the opportunity to fill some holes. And Jerry Jeudy could be a trade chip.

Jerry Jeudy for Tony Pollard?

That’s the pitch from Bleacher Report. which was looking at the 0-4 teams across the league and finding ways to make them better. Perhaps the Browns could be of some assistance, at least as far as the Titans are concerned–B/R is proposing a deal that would send the Browns another running back, Tony Pollard, to work with Quinshon Judkins. That would be for the low cost of a Jerry Jeudy trade.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote this week that dealing Jeudy to Tennessee for running back Tony Pollard would be the rare player-for-player NFL trade, with no picks involved, but that it would be helpful to both teams.

Browns Moving on From Jerry Jeudy

On the Browns-Titans swap, he writes: “Jerry Jeudy could provide a shot in the arm as a dangerous No. 3 option. While he’s in his seventh NFL season, the 2020 first-round pick is still only 27 years old with multiple years remaining on his current contract. He had an impressive 90/1,229/4 campaign in 2024—his first with the Cleveland Browns—but has fallen out of favor with the new regime, catching just five balls for 62 yards so far in 2026.”

Indeed, Jeudy had two big catches in the fourth quarter against the Steelers in Week 4, but has not had a consistent impact with this team. And with Dylan Sampson out with a knee injury, bringing in Pollard for Jeudy would bolster the Browns’ running game.

"Jerry Jeudy probably going to be traded…or could be traded here." "This is not a surprise at all." 🚨 @RuiterWrongFAN, @NickPedone12 and @LanceReisland react to the #Browns potential trade of WR Jerry Jeudy prior to the deadline https://t.co/8E58NvBTHg pic.twitter.com/kQs5Xcy71G— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 4, 2026

Browns Run Game Needs Depth

Kay notes the benefit for the Browns.

He writes: “Cleveland has ripped off three consecutive wins to move to 3-1 and is starting to think about the playoffs, but still needs to shore up the ground game to withstand the long season. No other Browns back outside of starter Quinshon Judkins has garnered more than six carries or eclipsed 31 rushing yards on the year, making Pollard an intriguing trade option for the club.”

Pollard is not flashy, but he is a durable and consistent back, who has notched four straight 1,000-yard seasons and has made a Pro Bowl, with 6,003 career yards between Tennessee and Dallas. He has carried 54 times for 221 yards this year, a 4.1-yard average.