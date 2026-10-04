Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Gets Latest Trade Update From ESPN

Even with an impressive 3-1 start from the Cleveland Browns, one that has even rational NFL fans thinking a playoff run is possible with this rebuilt group–yes, even with Deshaun Watson at quarterback–the fact is that this still is a team in asset-acquisition mode, a bunch looking to continue a run of very strong drafts by collecting picks that can be cashed in next April. We’ve already seen the Browns cash in on Myles Garrett for Jared Verse and future picks, so we should not be surprised if other veterans (we’re looking at you, Jerry Jeudy) follow the same path.

And Jeudy is certainly a top candidate to be shipped out. The Browns made it clear that Jeudy was not going to be a long-term part of the future during the April draft, when the team used a first-round pick to choose KC Concepcion, then come back and picked Denzel Boston in the second round. They’ve paid off: Concepcion is tied with Harold Fannin for most catches on the team (17) and Boston leads the team with 284 receiving yards.

Jerry Jeudy: Five Catches for Browns in 2026

As for Jerry Jeudy, he has tallied five catches for 62 yards for the Browns this season. Two of those came in the opener against Jacksonville, and in all, Jeudy had gone 12 quarters without a catch, in Weeks 2 and 3, plus the first half of Week 4. But he had a first-down catch in the third quarter against the Steelers, then had two big catches in Cleveland’s game-winning drive to beat Pittsburgh on Thursday.

So, he has not been entirely invisible.

But in an update on potential trade candidates on ESPN on Sunday, insider Adam Schefter had Jeudy high on a list of trade candidates this fall.

Said Schefter: “Jerry Jeudy, the Browns wide receiver—Cleveland has gotten a lot of production out of Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, their two rookie wide receivers. Jeudy is being squeezed out, he could be had by the trade deadline.”

The NFL trade deadline is November 10,